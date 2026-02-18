Wikipedia Turns 25! Igbo Wikimedians User Group Celebrates a Milestone

Wikipedia turning 25 on January 15, 2026, is a moment in the history of free knowledge and the global Wikimedia Community. Most of us learnt that it was an effort that began as an ambitious experiment, which has grown into one of the world’s most widely used reference sources, sustained entirely by volunteers across languages, cultures, and continents. While to some, they were part of the cohort that ran the first pilot. Whichever category, we are all Wikipedians – and so are members of the Igbo Wikimedians Community.

For the Igbo Wikimedians User Group, this anniversary was an opportunity not only to celebrate Wikipedia’s ever-present presence but also to reflect on the community’s own journey within the Wikimedia movement. Since its inception, Igbo Wikimedians have consistently marked Wikipedia Birthday celebration through virtual gatherings, however, for the first time, we celebrated Wikipedia’s 25th birthday hybrid – onsite (Abuja and Owerri) and online (the global celebration) with a high degree of community participation and intentionality towards expanding the scope of the celebration, combining the physical celebration with fun and interactive activities and joining the global virtual event in the spirit of unity to amplify impact, strengthen bonds among members, recognise volunteer contributions, and introduce new people to the Wikipedia project.

Event Highlights

The celebration took place in two different Igbo Wikimedians Communities but on the same day – January 10, 2026, featuring interactive engagements conducted in Igbo and English, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for participants with different language preferences. The programme highlights included community conversations, interactive games, quizzes, birthday shoutouts from members, toasting to Wikipedia’s continuity, a happy birthday Wikipedia rendition, hearty cheers, cutting of cakes, and onboarding activities for new contributors. Each session was designed to be participatory, reflective, and celebratory, reinforcing the sense of shared ownership within the community.

Physical Celebrations: Abuja and Owerri

Abuja Meetup

The Abuja physical celebration was held on January 10, 2026, at the Enspire Hub, Merit House, Maitama. Community members gathered to commemorate Wikipedia at 25 in a relaxed but purposeful atmosphere. The session opened with reflections on Wikipedia’s global impact and on the specific role Igbo Wikimedians play in expanding free knowledge in Igbo. Participants engaged in interactive games and a Wikipedia-themed quiz that tested knowledge of Wikipedia history, policies, and fun facts about its evolution. These activities encouraged participation from both experienced editors and newcomers, sparking conversations and shared laughter. The meetup concluded with informal networking, discussions around contribution pathways, and a collective birthday moment – toasting and cutting of birthday cake – that reinforced the sense of belonging within the Abuja Igbo Wikimedia community.

Owerri Meetup

The Owerri celebration also took place on January 10, 2026, at Pinewood Hotel, Amakohia. Similar in spirit but distinct in its local flavour, the Owerri meetup brought together members of the Igbo Wiki Fan Club, Alvan and Igbo Wiki Fan Club, Imo State University, respectively, to celebrate, learn, and connect. Activities included storytelling and conversations about how Wikipedia has supported learning, research, and cultural documentation within the region. Participants took part in games and quizzes tailored to Wikipedia projects and Igbo knowledge, making the session both educational and engaging. New contributors were introduced to the Wikipedia project, with experienced members offering guidance on how to get started and remain active and was concluded with a photo session and cutting of the Wikipedia birthday cake.

Virtual Celebration, Community Shoutouts, and Wikipedia @25 Birthday Cakes Spotlight

Screenshot Photos of the Wikipedia 25 birthday cakes, as spotlighted during the global celebration

The virtual celebration, held on January 15, 2026, provided an opportunity for broader participation beyond physical locations. Igbo Wikimedians Community members joined the global Wikimedia community online to reflect on Wikipedia’s 25-year journey, share experiences, and celebrate together despite geographical boundaries. A key highlight of the virtual event was the compilation and sharing of birthday shoutout messages submitted by community members in different languages – Igbo Wikimedians User Group community members also shared their birthday shoutouts in the Igbo Community. These messages captured diverse perspectives, from gratitude for Wikipedia as a learning tool, to pride in contributing in their local languages, and optimism about the future of the Wikimedia movement. The virtual session also reinforced continuity within the community, connecting long-time contributors with newer members and reaffirming shared goals for growth, sustainability, and collaboration. A special moment during the celebration was the spotlight on the Wikipedia @25 birthday cakes from different part of the world – Igbo Wikimedians cake inclusive. These cakes symbolised the joy and collective effort behind the anniversary, a reminder that local celebrations are an integral part of the global movement, and that every community, regardless of size, adds colour and meaning to Wikipedia’s shared milestones.

Organising Team and Community Effort

The success of the Wikipedia @25 Birthday celebration in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group was made possible through the collaboration of the organising team, @macocobovi, @king-christlike, @iwuala-lucy, @ogalihillary, @Chiziqa and @Chinemerem Prince. Their efforts in planning, coordination, facilitation, and documentation ensured that the celebration was inclusive, engaging, and well-executed. Beyond the organisers, the event was powered by community members whose participation, enthusiasm, birthday shoutouts, and contributions brought the celebration to life.

Looking Ahead

As Wikipedia moves beyond its 25th year, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group remains committed to strengthening its community, supporting contributors, and expanding Igbo-language content across Wikipedia project. The anniversary celebration was not just a look back at how far Wikipedia has come, but a reaffirmation of the community’s role in shaping its future.

Happy 25th Birthday, Wikipedia!

Here’s to many more years of free knowledge, collaboration, and community-driven impact.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation