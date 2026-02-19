Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Holds Strategic Retreat and Capacity Building in the Upper West Region of Ghana

From 13th to 15th February 2026, members of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group gathered in Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and Resort and Safari in Jirapa for a day retreat and two-days capacity-building at Dellagio Hotel in Upper West Region of Ghana,Wa. Participants travelled from different language communities, including Dagaare, Wali, Gurene, Kusaal and Dagbani, to meet, reflect, and plan together.

The first moments of the gathering were centered on arrival, welcoming one another, and reconnecting. The environment was quiet and refreshing, offering space for conversations, laughter, and renewed commitment to the shared mission of promoting our languages on Wikimedia platforms.

As the programme progressed, members took time to reflect on the journey of their communities. There were open conversations about achievements, difficulties, and the responsibilities that come with sustaining volunteer-driven initiatives. Participants discussed how leadership can be strengthened, how new editors can be supported to stay active, and how collaboration across language communities can be improved.

Musah Fuseini, Abdul-Rasheed Yussif, Rukaya Hamidu, Abdul Rafiu Fuseini, Abdul-Wadudu Alhassan, and Fuseini Mugisu Suhuyini said the environment allowed them to slow down, reflect, and plan new projects together.

“The peaceful environment helped us relax and think clearly,” Rukaya Hamidu said. “It gave us space to connect and plan our next steps,” Abdul-Rasheed Yussif added.

“We came together as individuals, but we will leave as a stronger team with a shared vision.A retreat is not a pause from the work; it is where better work begins.Learning together today prepares us to serve our communities better tomorrow.” Mugisu Fuseini Suhuyini posited.

Participants from other language communities also shared similar experiences. Isaac Awinimi Adakudugu,Isaac Agurwin Abande, and Engr. Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen represented the Kusaal Wikimedians Community. Ruth Abugpoka Ayorigya and Felicia Amoramah Ayeti took part from the Gurene community, while Paula Daara and Linus Konkor joined from the Dagaare group. Asare Paul Yaw, Umar Asiya, and Zakaria Tunsung represented the Wali Community.

A significant part of the gathering focused on practical skills and knowledge needed for the future.

Members explored communication in the era of technology, examining how digital tools, messaging platforms, and online behavior influence teamwork, community safety, and productivity. The discussion highlighted the importance of clarity, respect, and timely information sharing.

During the session on grant applications, participants walked through how ideas can be shaped into fundable proposals. They learned how to describe community needs, set realistic targets, build budgets, and report impact in ways that increase the likelihood of approval.

The training on strategic planning for language communities encouraged groups to think long-term. Rather than focusing only on immediate activities, members discussed vision, priorities, and how today’s actions can build stronger projects in the coming years.

Participants were introduced to conversations about the future of our languages through lexemes, and how structured data can help preserve vocabulary, meanings, and usage for generations yet to come.

Technical sessions guided volunteers through creating and editing templates within the Wikimedia ecosystem. Many contributors gained confidence in handling tools that make articles more organized, navigable, and professional.

Another important area was developing and compiling article lists. Communities examined methods for identifying notable topics, filling knowledge gaps, and planning writing drives that can steadily grow their Wikipedias.

In the conversation on media, branding, and digital identity, members reflected on how the group presents itself to the public. They discussed storytelling, visual consistency, and responsible publicity that reflects community values.

Participants also had an introduction to AI tools and how such technologies can support research, translation, and organization of work, while still maintaining human judgment and community policies.

A forward-looking dialogue on strategic conversations and the future of the community allowed volunteers to express hopes and concerns. The emphasis remained on unity, mentorship, and shared ownership.The programme further opened doors to Mozilla Common Voice, where participants learned how contributing voice recordings can promote language technology and visibility for underrepresented languages.

Finally, members received guidance on writing strong scholarship applications for Wikimedia conferences. Facilitators shared practical tips on telling personal stories, demonstrating impact, and aligning applications with movement goals.

Beyond all the sessions, the gathering strengthened relationships. Spending time together physically deepened trust and reminded everyone that community work is built by people, not only by edits and statistics.

As participants departed, many carried home new ideas, renewed energy, and a stronger sense of working together toward a common future.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group remains grateful to everyone who contributed their time, knowledge, and presence to make the retreat and capacity-building meaningful.

