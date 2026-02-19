Wikimedia Bangladesh Under New Leadership: The 2026 Elections and a Commitment to the Future

The true heartbeat of the Wikimedia movement lies in its volunteer community and its democratic practices. Upholding this tradition, the Executive Committee election of Wikimedia Bangladesh (WMBD) was held on January 17, 2026, during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Wikimedia Bangladesh Foundation. Marked by direct voter-candidate interaction and strict transparency, this election became a significant chapter in strengthening the bond between the community and the chapter.

The Election Process

The electoral roll listed 56 eligible voters, comprising active Regular and Founding Members. The voting took place during a designated slot at the WMBD Annual General Meeting, where 32 eligible members were present to exercise their voting rights. The election was supervised by a three-member ElectComm led by Mohammad Yahya, with MS Sakib and Deloar Akram. The ElectComm followed a strict voter verification process: a unique and secure ballot link was sent to a member’s registered email only after their attendance was confirmed.

A pivotal addition to this year’s election was the opportunity for voters to question candidates directly. In previous elections, candidates merely answered 2–3 pre-set questions to submit their nominations. However, a paradigm shift was introduced this year. Beyond the standard pre-set questions, voters were allowed to pose specific inquiries directly on the nomination pages, enabling candidates to clarify their strategic visions in real-time. This invaluable open Q&A aided voters in making informed decisions regarding future leadership.

Observations from the Election Committee

As a member of the ElectComm, I observed two matters that could serve as case studies for improving future elections. The first involved ensuring voter freedom. I initially advocated for complete flexibility regarding the lower limit, but after discussions, we required voters to select between 5 and 9 candidates. As a result, no voter was forced to support a candidate they did not prefer simply to fill a quota, which was a small but effective step toward a qualitative election.

The second was a constitutional lesson on “Tie-Breakers.” We identified a limitation in ‘ARTICLE VI – VOTING’, where the President or Presiding Officer casts the deciding vote. Since the outgoing President was a candidate, the burden of a potential tie-breaker fell upon the Head of the ElectComm to avoid a conflict of interest. This could have compelled the ElectComm to step out of its neutral stance. Although we prepared for an immediate ‘Run-off’ election and fortunately no tie occurred, the experience highlighted a need for reform. Amending the constitution to include clear provisions for a Run-off vote is now a necessity.

The Dawn of New Leadership

Based on the voters’ verdict, a nine-member Executive Committee for the 2026–2027 term was formed, comprising Shakil Hosen, Moheen Reeyad, Md. Delwar Hossain, Shabab Mustafa, Subrata Roy, Dolon Prova, Tanvir Rahman, Mayeenul Islam, and Md Tanvin Islam Siyam. On February 8, during the first meeting of the new committee, the Office Bearers were selected. The new leadership team includes:

President: Tanvir Rahman

Tanvir Rahman Secretary: Md. Delwar Hossain

Md. Delwar Hossain Treasurer: Shakil Hosen

A remarkable highlight is that both Md. Delwar Hossain and Shakil Hosen have been elected to the Executive Committee for the very first time. To be entrusted with the critical roles of Secretary and Treasurer immediately upon their first election demonstrates the community’s profound trust in new blood and their readiness to pass the baton of leadership to the next generation.

A Legacy of Open Knowledge

Recognized as the 39th Wikimedia chapter in 2011, Wikimedia Bangladesh (WMBD) evolved from a grassroots initiative into a locally registered non-profit foundation in 2014. For over a decade, it has served as the vital infrastructure for the movement, preserving local heritage and fostering digital literacy. Today, the chapter’s diverse portfolio includes GLAM partnerships, leadership training, and extensive outreach through workshops and school-level quizzes.

A Vision for the Future

Guided by the vision of sharing the sum of all knowledge, WMBD views access to information in one’s mother language as a fundamental right. The foundation acts as a facilitator for its community, empowering volunteers by supporting university clubs and strengthening the Campus Ambassador program.

For the 2026–2027 term, the new Executive Committee is dedicated to establishing a sustainable institutional foundation. A critical priority is securing the necessary NGO Affairs Bureau approvals. The agenda includes advancing the WikiScholar Program and EduWiki initiatives while expanding GLAM partnerships to preserve heritage. Crucially, the committee aims to bridge the gender gap by empowering platforms like WikiNandini and fostering cross-border collaborations. Above all, the committee is committed to decentralization by forming and strengthening local communities and university clubs beyond Dhaka, alongside prioritizing the technical development of the movement.

