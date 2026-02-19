Wikipedia @25 Celebration in Kwara State, Nigeria

Wikipedia marked its 25th anniversary this year, celebrating a remarkable journey of advancing free and open knowledge worldwide. To celebrate this milestone in Kwara State, Nigeria, the Wikipedia @25 Birthday Celebration was successfully organized by the Kwara Wikimedia Team, led by Linason Blessing, in partnership with the Learnovation Network Foundation (LNF). The welcome address was done by Bukola James the Founder of Learnovation Network Foundation, Barakat Adegboye moderated the session and introduced all team members.

The event brought together Information Professionals, Librarians, educators, and members of the Wikimedia community in Kwara State to reflect on Wikipedia’s global impact and its role in advancing access to information, education, and digital inclusion in Nigeria.

The celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on the growth of the Wikimedia movement globally and within Kwara State. Participants discussed the evolution of Wikipedia over the past 25 years and highlighted local contributions through edit-a-thons, library partnerships, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building workshops that have strengthened open knowledge in the state.

Presentations during the program focused on:

Strategies for sustaining editor engagement and welcoming new contributors

The history and global growth of Wikipedia

The role of librarians and information professionals in promoting credible information and combating misinformation

Strengthening partnerships between Wikimedia communities and educational institutions in Kwara State

One of the major highlights of the celebration was the highly engaging and interactive game session designed to promote teamwork, focus, and communication. Participants were divided into three different groups, each with a designated leader and a unique team identity: Group 1 – Team Alpha, Group 2 – Team Vanguard , Group 3 –Team Joy.

Each team selected a leader who was tasked with memorizing a specific sequence of numbers. The leader then returned to their group to accurately relay the memorized numbers to their team members. This exercise tested memory, communication skills, trust, and teamwork. The activity created excitement, strengthened collaboration, and made teamwork easier and more intentional among participants. It also reinforced the importance of collective effort a principle that aligns strongly with how Wikipedia itself is built and sustained by volunteers working together.

In addition to the game session, a Question and Answer session was held, which proved to be both enlightening and engaging. Participants asked thoughtful questions about Wikipedia editing, community sustainability, and how to become more actively involved in Wikimedia projects.





Participant Reflections and Feedback

A review session was conducted at the end of the program, allowing participants to share their experiences and reflections about the celebration.



“I want to sincerely appreciate the organizers of wiki@25 Kwara state celebration, thanks for the certificate of honor , thanks for the accommodating and refreshments. God bless you bountifully” by Adeniyi Ibitayo one of our Teachears during our First Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom Kwara.



“On behalf of the Mustapha Akanbi Library and Resource Center, we sincerely appreciate Wikipedia for the Certificate of Appreciation in celebration of Wikipedia@25. We are honored to be recognized as one of your long-term partners and commend the Wikipedia team for their positive impact on youth through the promotion of knowledge and learning over the years. We pray that God continues to bless and strengthen your efforts in service to humanity.” by Mr Kayode M. one of our partners,



“Big thanks to the Wikipedia team for the invite, the hospitality, and making the event fun and engaging. Truly appreciated! byGladys Jumbo one of our participants.



“I sincerely appreciate the Wiki@25 Kwara State celebration for the prestigious award given to me today for long-standing partnership with the Wikipedia foundation which was been built on trust, commitment, and shared values. This recognition encourages me to continue contributing positively and strengthening our collaboration for greater impact.Thank you so much for your support, and continued partnership. Once again Happy 25th birthday to Wikipedia am proud to be associated with this wonderful team” Dr Fadare Abigail Oluyemisi one of our participants as well.

The feedback received was overwhelmingly positive, with participants describing the event as impactful, engaging, and inspiring.

