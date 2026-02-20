A New Chapter for Free Knowledge on Kenya’s Coastal Region: Youth, Libraries and Offline Access Transform Learning

Along the scenic coastlines of Kilifi and Lamu Counties in Kenya, a powerful transformation is underway, one that speaks to how information, creativity, and community come together to redefine access to knowledge for young people and educators.

As part of Wikipedia’s 25th Birthday celebrations in Kenya, Wikimedia Kenya User Group activated a ‘Digital Knowledge Caravan’ that has seen the affiliate heighten its advocacy, local content development and community outreach efforts in marginalised communities in Kenya. The goal is to raise awareness about Wikipedia and sister projects, amplify the community’s impact, enhance local language & cultural documentation, promote information literacy and celebrate Kenyan volunteer contributors, making knowledge accessible and closing Kenya’s digital content gaps.

This February, the Digital Knowledge Caravan set base in coastal Kenya, with a goal to grow Swahili Wikipedia, raise awareness about wikipedia as a reliable open knowledge platform and provide capacity building to adopt Kiwix for schools for offline access to education content.

Youth at the Center – The Birth of Kenya’s First Wiki Club at Pwani University

In Kilifi County, Wikimedia Kenya UG launched Kenya’s first school wiki club at Pwani University, marking a new chapter in youth engagement with open knowledge in an institution of higher learning. In a region long described as marginalised in terms of economic and educational opportunity, the Pwani Wiki Club will create a vibrant space for students and faculty to explore how knowledge is created, curated, and shared.

Members are learning not just how to consume information, but how to contribute it back to the world, documenting local culture, community stories, and environmental knowledge for broader audiences.

The initiative also aligns with broader work and strategy by Wikimedia Kenya User Group to improve digital literacy and representation of Kenyan narratives online, through sustained content campaigns that have produced and improved thousands of articles about Kenyan people, culture, and history.

Bridging the Digital Divide at Shela Primary School

The Knowledge Caravan continued from Kilifi to the history-rich island of Shela, Lamu County, where Teachers and learners gathered in the school library for practical digital skills training, including that included the adoption of Kiwix in the school’s library.

At Shela Primary, the school library is a very cherished space; it’s the only place within the school with computers, thanks to the Knowledge Empowering Youth (KEYLibraries), which established the Library, including the provision of learning materials and the 12 computers that support e-learning.

Fun fact: Lamu Town on Lamu Island is Kenya’s oldest continually inhabited town (reportedly established in 1370) and was one of the original Swahili settlements along coastal East Africa. (Read More)

Educators received hands-on ‘trainer of trainers’ guidance on how to use Kiwix as a teaching and research tool, integrating offline knowledge into lesson planning and student activities. Learners explored educational content, online safety, and fact-checking.

At least 400 pupils are expected to benefit immediately from the offline library, with even broader community impact as Wikimedia Kenya UG plans to expand to more schools and community libraries in the region.

The Kiwix integration will be essential to enable offline access to thousands of educational resources, including Wikipedia, an essential innovation in a region where reliable internet access remains a challenge.

“The lack of Internet access should not be seen as an impassable barrier to internet content. We at Kiwix are very happy to see that Wikimedia Kenya and Knowledge Empowering Youth are on top of this.” – Stephane Coillet-Matillon, Kiwix Co-Founder.

Unlocking Learning – No Internet Dependency

The initiative demonstrates how libraries remain at the heart of educational equity, bridging gaps that technology alone cannot solve. As Gladys Kerich, Programs Manager at KEYLibraries, explained,

“This approach aligns with our mission to ensure our school libraries are inclusive hubs for learning, critical thinking, and community empowerment—an evidence-based strategy that has seen thousands of students benefit from improved literacy and learning outcomes nationwide,” she said.

“By pairing Kiwix with structured digital training, the initiative ensures that students in underserved areas are not left behind in an increasingly digital world”. Michael Maua.

Collaboration for Impact and Cross-Affiliate Knowledge Exchange

The Kiwix activation in schools in Lamu was a collaborative effort among various stakeholders, underscoring the significant role of joint efforts in accelerating impact.

“These collaborative joint efforts show how partnerships can bridge knowledge gaps, strengthen local learning ecosystems, and support the next generation of knowledge users and contributors in the Wikimedia movement in Africa,” observed Winnie Kabintie, Executive Director, Wikimedia Kenya User Group.

Key among the collaborators that contributed to the success of Kiwix for Lamu schools adoption through a training of trainers for KEYLibraries and Wikimedia Kenya representatives is the Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA). Through a training facilitated by [user 1Kdee22], to KEYLibraries and Wikimedia Kenya representatives, the trainers were equipped with the technical skills to confidently lead the Kiwix for schools adoption in coastal Kenya.

OFWA has been conducting the Kiwix for Schools project in Ghana since 2019.

“Collaborating with the Wikimedia Kenya User Group has been a testament to the power of knowledge-sharing within the African Wikimedia Movement,” said Jael Boateng, Executive Director, Open Foundation West Africa

”At OFWA, we believe that providing offline access to information is a fundamental step toward digital equity in the SubSaharan region. Seeing the team successfully transition from training to a full-scale library implementation in Kenya is incredibly rewarding, and it highlights how cross-affiliate mentorship can accelerate our collective mission,” Jael added.

Shift from providing Access to Enabling

Wikimedia Kenya plans to extend and focus the Kiwix for schools adoption in more schools in the Coast and Nairobi regions this year. This will enable the community to adopt evidence-based strategies before replicating the project in other regions.

Students and teachers in Pwani University and Shela Primary in Kenya’s coast are now not only accessing global knowledge offline, but are being equipped to use, interrogate, and contribute to it. In doing so, they join a global community of learners and contributors helping shape how information is shared, validated, and preserved for future generations.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation