Language Diversity Hub Workshop: Translating Your Home Wiki Interface

Join the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub – February 28, 2026 | 13:00 – 14:30 UTC

Wiikimania 2025 pre-confernece in Nairobi Image by Aristidek5maya

The Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub (LDH) is pleased to invite you to an engaging online session focused on Translating Your Home Wiki Interface.

The Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub (LDH) is a proposed Wikimedia hub for affiliates and volunteers who are working on new language versions of Wikipedia or other Wikimedia projects. These will typically include indigenous, minority, marginalized and under-resourced language communities.

As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen linguistic inclusion across the Wikimedia movement, this event will provide practical guidance on how to translate system messages and interface elements in MediaWiki. A well-translated interface improves accessibility, usability, and participation for speakers of diverse languages, and your contributions can make a meaningful difference.

We warmly welcome both new and experienced volunteers, particularly those contributing to smaller-language Wikipedia projects and those interested in deepening their knowledge of Translatewiki and the MediaWiki ecosystem more broadly.

What to Expect

During this session, participants will:

Learn how to translate MediaWiki interface messages

Understand how localisation strengthens their home wiki community

Engage with experienced translators

Share experiences, challenges, and best practices

Whether you are new to interface translation or already contributing to localization efforts in your home wiki, this session will offer useful insights and hands-on guidance.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2026

Time: 13:00 – 14:30 UTC

Format: Online (Zoom)

🔗 Join the event here:

https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Event:LDH/Translating_Your_Home_Wiki_Interface

Let’s translate, localize, and strengthen our home wikis together.



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation