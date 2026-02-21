EduWiki Workshop on Using the Programs & Events Dashboard

What does it take to run a well organized Wikimedia education program and confidently track its impact?

That question framed the EduWiki Workshop “Tips and Tricks on Using the Programs and Events Dashboard”, a two hour session that brought together educators, affiliate members, and Wikimedia organizers interested in strengthening how they manage and document their programs.

The workshop was led by trainer LiAnna Davis, Chief Program Officer and Deputy Director at Wiki Education. The EduWiki Hub team moderated the session and supported coordination throughout. The workshop brought together 74 participants from across the globe, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, India, Jordan, Madagascar, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Togo, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, and United States, reflecting the global reach and diversity of Wikimedia education initiatives. Live interpretation was available in Spanish, Portuguese, and French, expanding access for participants across regions.

Following a brief welcome, participants responded to the icebreaker question: If the Dashboard could track one thing perfectly for your class or program, what would it be?

The responses reflected real needs from the field. Participants wanted to track edits on Wikispore.org and Wikibase.cloud. Some asked to see how many volunteers are editing Wikipedia live in a specific language. Others wanted participant data by area or country. One participant wanted to know how many readers benefit from improved articles. Another asked to easily see categories linked to tracked articles. Several shared how central the Dashboard already is to their student activities.

LiAnna then led a live demonstration showing how the Programs and Events Dashboard works in practice. She walked participants through creating an outreach dashboard from scratch and explained the different ways to set one up. She demonstrated how project organizers can create accounts for participants without needing individual account creator rights. She showed how to assign participants to courses and specific articles, how to use the training libraries feature, and how to structure timelines for campaigns on the dashboard.

She also explored key features such as the Campaign Alerts function, which supports transparency, and tools that help organizers manage participation across multiple programs. Participants learned how to track uploads for photographic campaigns, generate statistics across wiki projects, and monitor contributions clearly and efficiently.

The session concluded with an extended question and answer segment. Participants asked whether specific programs can be linked to a Meta page, how to assign participants to different training weeks, how to track statistics separately when two campaigns run at the same time, and whether edits on TranslateWiki can be tracked through the Dashboard. Sage Ross, Chief Technology Officer at Wiki Education, joined LiAnna in addressing these technical questions and providing clarification.

The workshop closed with EduWiki updates, including opportunities to submit Wikimedia Education stories to the Education Newsroom, explore the Hub’s monthly Open Educational Resources documentation, and register as a member of the EduWiki Community.

The recording and resources are available on the Meta page.

