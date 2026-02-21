U4C Election – Why It Needs You

Every large organization needs a Code of Conduct as a shared understanding of where the lines are, why they matter, and what happens when they are crossed.

For a global movement like ours, defining a single universal standard was a significant task. In 2021, the Universal Code of Conduct (UCoC) was adopted to establish baseline expectations for behavior across Wikimedia projects and spaces.

Having the written policy is one thing. Ensuring it is applied consistently and meaningfully across projects is another. This is where the Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee (U4C) intervenes.

Before the U4C, we had many valid and serious conduct issues that were brought in front of the global community, but they were not always straightforward. Some were too complex for immediate steward action. RfCs were not built as investigative spaces, nor designed to handle private evidence appropriately. Off-wiki conduct affecting our communities often fell into grey areas.

In short, there were difficult situations that did not clearly belong anywhere.

The U4C was created to address those gaps, to handle the hard cases, especially when there is no other high-level body able to act or when systemic issues arise. It is entrusted with coordinating and enforcing the UCoC when existing structures cannot.

Why Are There So Many Empty Seats?

It is not easy work.

It means reading long and detailed reports in many different languages.

It means reviewing evidence carefully and responsibly.

It means discussing difficult matters where emotions are often high.

It means documenting decisions and working toward resolution in complex situations.

The community is understandably selective about who they entrust with this responsibility. Even when many candidates step forward, only a few receive the required level of support. The result is that seats often remain unfilled, and the committee operates below its full strength. That selectiveness is not a weakness, it shows how much this role matters.

Here are some things that community likes to see in a candidate:

The ability to communicate clearly, calmly, and respectfully

Experience handling complex or sensitive situations with care

An understanding of cross-wiki, global, and local processes and governance roles

Experience in highly trusted roles (e.g., administrator, bureaucrat, Arbitration Committee member, CheckUser, Oversighter, steward etc.)

A consistent and substantial track record of constructive and collaborative community engagement

Why More Candidates Participating Is Important



We need more voices in this process, especially those willing to bring perspective, experience, balance, and dedication. If we want a committee that truly reflects the diversity and depth of the Wikimedia movement, then that starts with YOU stepping forward to run. The strength of the U4C depends on who is willing to step forward. If capable contributors hesitate, the committee becomes smaller, less representative, and more stretched. A global movement cannot be supported by a narrow set of voices. The movement is diverse. The candidates should be too.

When more people run, we get:

Broader representation across regions and communities

Real choices for voters

Stronger legitimacy for the U4C

More balanced and trusted decisions

So, Why You?

The role isn’t easy. But if you care about community health and making our movement a fair, welcoming, sustainable space then your participation isn’t just helpful it’s necessary.

In past elections, we have had many eligible voters and strong contributors, yet too few seats were filled. That should not become the norm.

This election is an opportunity to strengthen the committee — to make it more representative, more resilient, and better equipped to handle the responsibilities the community has entrusted to it.

Nominations for candidates are expected to open between late April and early May.

Run. Participate. Bring your voice to where it matters.

