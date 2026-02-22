Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards 2025: Naija Opens Up in Celebration of Excellence and 10 Years of Impact

On November 14, 2025, the Nigerian Wikimedia movement gathered in grand style at Watercress Hotel, Lagos, for the third edition of the Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards (NWCDA). With over 70 Wikimedians and guests in attendance, traveling from different parts of the country, the evening was more than an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of legacy, resilience, growth, and the future of open knowledge in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards (NWCDA) is an annual recognition platform established by Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria to celebrate volunteer wikimedians, communities, and partners who have made outstanding contributions to Wikimedia projects and community development across the country.

More than just an awards ceremony, NWCDA exists to:

Recognize excellence in editing, organizing, media contributions, and leadership

Promote indigenous language preservation on Wikimedia platforms

Encourage volunteer retention and mentorship

Strengthen regional Wikimedia communities

Celebrate partnerships that advance open knowledge

Since its inception, the awards have grown into one of the most anticipated gatherings within the Nigerian Wikimedia ecosystem, a moment to pause, reflect, appreciate, and recommit to the mission of free and open knowledge.

Under the theme “Naija Opens Up: 10 Years of Sharing, 25 Years of Global Knowledge”, the 2025 edition marked a powerful milestone: a decade of Wikimedia UG Nigeria’s structured community building and Nigeria’s growing footprint in the global Wikimedia movement.

Importantly, Wikimedia UG Nigeria provided scholarships covering transportation and accommodation for all nominees and selected community leaders, ensuring broad national representation and reaffirming our commitment to inclusivity and equity.

A Grand Opening: Red Carpet, Reflection, and National Pride

The event commenced at 5:00 PM with a lively red carpet experience complete with interviews, photography, and networking. The room buzzed with energy as volunteers, organizers, and partners reunited in celebration.

Following the formal opening by the host in person of the delightful Pelumi Aina and the rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem, welcome remarks were delivered by Mrs. Omolayo Ogunsiji, Executive Director of Wikimedia Nigeria Foundation, who reflected on the community’s steady rise and its commitment to knowledge equity.

The ceremony was officially elevated by goodwill and opening remarks from Anusha Alikhan, Chief Communications Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation. Her message celebrated Nigerian contributors as vital architects in the global free knowledge ecosystem, applauding their innovation, resilience, and cultural impact. Video of her speech here (Google Drive).

A special feature video, “Wikimedia Nigeria — How Far We Have Come,” highlighted ten years of milestones, partnerships, campaigns, and leadership development across the country.

The 10th anniversary cake-cutting ceremony, moderated by Ayokanmi, was both symbolic and emotional, a tribute to pioneers, volunteers, and emerging leaders shaping Nigeria’s knowledge future.

Followed by Professor Rose Alani, who delivered the keynote address on “Knowledge as a Tool for Cultural Preservation and Collective Growth.” Her address underscored the power of Wikimedia platforms in safeguarding indigenous narratives, correcting systemic bias, and positioning Nigeria as a global knowledge contributor rather than merely a consumer.

Adding a powerful message on unity and collaboration, Prof. Lere Baale, CEO of Netherland Business School, reminded the community that open knowledge thrives where people work together across regions, languages, and disciplines.

The NWCDA Journey: Three Editions, Growing Impact

Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, Director of Programs at Wikimedia Nigeria Foundation and Overall Coordinator of NWCDA, presented a reflection on the evolution of the awards from a bold idea to a nationally recognized celebration of excellence. What began as a community recognition initiative has grown into a structured, transparent, and highly anticipated annual event.

Choko, Lead of the Volunteer NWCDA 2025 Committee, then introduced the award categories and outlined the planning and nomination process, emphasizing fairness, peer review, and measurable impact.

Best New Contributor Award

The Best New Contributor Award celebrates emerging brilliance: individuals who joined the movement in 2025 and quickly distinguished themselves through consistency, curiosity, and measurable impact.

The award was presented by Chika Ejindu, Vice President of Junior Chamber International Nigeria (JCI Ikeja), whose presence symbolized the power of youth leadership and civic responsibility in advancing knowledge ecosystems.

The spotlight shone on Adamu mc, a passionate Wikimedian from Northern Nigeria. Since joining the movement, Adamu has demonstrated remarkable commitment to improving content quality across Wikipedia and its sister projects. Driven by a strong belief that knowledge should be freely accessible to all, he has not only contributed meaningfully but has also encouraged digital inclusion within his community.

His recognition reflects the future of the Nigerian Wikimedia movement: bold, inclusive, and impact-driven.

Best Indigenous Language Contributor Award

This category honors contributors who have invested deeply in preserving Nigeria’s indigenous languages across Wikimedia platforms in 2025

Princess Olufemi-Kayode presented the award, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation and linguistic representation in digital spaces.

The award went to Fulan215, a seasoned editor and language advocate with over a decade of contributions. His leadership in advancing Fulfulde content has strengthened indigenous representation not just on Wikipedia, but across Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons. Through edit-a-thons, trainings, and mentorship initiatives, he has empowered new contributors to write in their native languages ensuring that Nigerian knowledge is preserved authentically.

His work stands as a powerful defense against digital language extinction.

Editor of the Year Award

The Editor of the Year Award recognizes measurable excellence in quality content, consistency, technical contribution, and peer-reviewed impact.

Dr. Olatunde Isaac presented the award, highlighting the importance of precision, accuracy, and sustained contribution in building credible knowledge repositories.

The winner, Vanderwaalforces, is widely respected for his extensive work on Nigeria-related articles on the English Wikipedia. With 10 Featured Lists, 21 Good Articles, 11 Did You Knows, and impactful technical tools like the checkTranslation Attribution script, his contributions address systemic bias while improving quality standards. Beyond editing, he supports backlog drives and maintenance tasks, reinforcing Wikipedia’s reliability at scale.

His work exemplifies editorial mastery, rigorous, technical, and deeply committed to excellence.

Community Builder Award

This award recognizes the individuals who have invested time and effort in building the Wikimedia community in Nigeria, promoting the initiative, supporting and organizing projects that support the growth of the community between August 2024 and July 2025. This award aims to acknowledge the critical role of community builders in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that encourages participation and growth.

Dr. Ngozi Osuchukwu, a previous recipient of the award category, presented this award, underscoring the invisible labor behind sustainable volunteer networks.

Ismail Atiba, leader of the Gombe Network under Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, has transformed grassroots engagement through innovation and mentorship. Under his leadership, the network successfully implemented campaigns such as Wiki Loves Monuments, Wiki Loves Africa, WikiForHumanRights, and Wikipedia Needs More Women. His pioneering initiative, The Knowledge Circle, has become a model for collaborative learning and monthly knowledge exchange.

Through partnerships and mentorship, he has cultivated leaders who now represent Nigeria on global stages.

Torchbearer Award

The Torchbearer Award celebrates the heart of the community — the person who uplifts others, answers questions patiently, and creates a welcoming atmosphere in 2025.

Presented by Mogbolahan Ajala, this award honored Tesleemah, a distinguished board member of Wiki Project Medicine and founder of Wiki Health Africa.

Balancing clinical responsibilities with volunteer service, she has mentored scholarship recipients, guided health editors, organized trainings, and supported Nigerian Wikimedians navigating international opportunities. Her leadership during Wiki Loves Ramadan and continuous mentorship efforts reflect unwavering dedication.

She embodies warmth, generosity, and the spirit of shared success.

Wilson Oluoha Media Contributor of the Year

This category honors a Wikimedia contributor who has made exceptional contributions of images, videos, or audio files to Wikimedia Commons in 2025. This award recognizes individuals whose works vividly document Nigeria’s culture, people, environment, and heritage, helping to make freely licensed, high-quality media from Nigeria accessible to audiences around the world.

Presented by Ceslause, this award recognized excellence in media contributions to Wikimedia Commons and was awarded to Sani Maikataga

SMMIMAGES (Sani Maikatanga) is a veteran Nigerian photojournalist with over three decades of experience. From documenting Northern Nigeria’s cultural resilience to earning international recognitions such as Wiki Loves Africa (2023), his lens captures stories that might otherwise fade. Through his work, Nigerian heritage becomes globally accessible.

His images do not merely document, they dignify.

Best Active Fanclub/Network

Presented by Kayode Yussuf — co-founder of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, this category celebrated organized community excellence.

Kaduna Network emerged as a standout for its consistent programming, volunteer mobilization, and strong participation across Wikimedia campaigns in 2025. Their collaborative energy reflects what happens when structure meets passion.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Non-Wikimedian Category

Presented by Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director of Alternative Bank to the Winner: Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central

Recognizing transformative leadership outside the Wikimedia ecosystem, this award honored Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central TV. His commitment to investigative journalism and credible storytelling aligns deeply with Wikimedia’s mission of accessible, reliable knowledge.

Wikimedian Category

A pioneer, strategist, and mentor, Kayode Yussuf’s contributions span governance, community development, cybersecurity advocacy, and international representation. His decades of leadership have shaped the architecture of Wikimedia in Nigeria.

His recognition was both celebratory and symbolic, honoring legacy while inspiring future leaders.

Panel Conversation: Building Resilient Knowledge Communities

A dynamic panel session featuring Mogbalohun Ajala, Dr. Ngozi Osuchukwu, Abidoun Ayinla and moderated by John Joy explored strategies for sustaining volunteer communities in a rapidly changing digital world. Discussions centered on resilience, partnerships, funding, and inclusion.

Recognizing Our Partners

Wikimedia Nigeria honored key partners, including:

These partnerships continue to expand the reach and sustainability of open knowledge initiatives in Nigeria.

Culture, Creativity and Celebration: The Performances that Brought the Night to Life

While the Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards 2025 honored excellence in open knowledge, the evening was also enriched by vibrant artistic performances that reminded everyone that knowledge is not only written, it is sung, spoken, danced, and felt.

Interwoven thoughtfully throughout the program, the performances brought texture and emotion to the evening adding rhythm, reflection, and joyful celebration between each major segment.

The opening artistic piece set a contemplative tone, drawing the audience into themes of heritage, preservation, identity, and collective memory. Through a vibrant fusion of dance, chants, and poetic expression, the performers reminded everyone that long before knowledge was digitized, it lived in voices, movement, and shared community spaces. Today, the Wikimedia movement continues that tradition transforming oral memory into accessible digital knowledge for the world. The choreography beautifully reflected Nigeria’s diversity and creative richness.

As the evening unfolded, additional performances, including soulful singing, spoken word poetry, and artistic impressions by volunteer Wikimedians elevated the atmosphere even further. These were not mere interludes; they were expressions of the very culture and creativity that Wikimedia seeks to document and preserve.

Through music, movement, and voice, the stage became a reminder that open knowledge is not only written in articles, it is embodied in people.

Beyond Awards: Induction and Celebration

The induction of the 2025 WikiHeritage Fellows added another powerful dimension to the evening, welcoming ten new fellows committed to documenting Nigerian heritage.

The ceremony drew to a heartfelt close with remarks from the President of Wikimedia Nigeria Foundation, who reflected on the deeper meaning of the evening, not merely as a celebration of excellence, but as living proof of what a united volunteer community can accomplish when driven by shared purpose.

He offered profound appreciation and certificates to the entire NWCDA Volunteer Committee, led with vision and dedication by Senator Choko, alongside an exceptional team of committed volunteers: Andikan, Blessing Linason, Jesuloba, Barakat, John Joy, Rhoda, Eunice, Halima, Sadam, Simon, and Oluwapelumi Aina.

For months, they worked quietly behind the scenes reviewing nominations, coordinating logistics, managing communications, structuring the program flow, and ensuring national representation through scholarship arrangements. Their attention to detail, countless hours of volunteer service, and unwavering belief in celebrating community impact transformed the vision of NWCDA 2025 into a beautifully executed reality.

The success of the ceremony was not accidental. It was the result of intentional teamwork, disciplined coordination, transparent processes, and a deep commitment to honoring the Wikimedia community in Nigeria with dignity and excellence.

As applause filled the hall one final time, it became clear that while awards had been presented on stage, the true spirit of the evening lived in the hands and hearts of those who made it possible behind the scenes.

A Movement in Motion

The Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards 2025 was not simply about trophies, it was about people.

It was about the volunteer editor refining an article past midnight.

The organizer mobilizing a new community in a new city.

The photographer preserving heritage through a single powerful frame.

The mentor guiding a first-time contributor.

The partner who believes that knowledge should be free, credible, and accessible.

As Nigeria marks ten years of organized Wikimedia community building, one message rang clear:

Naija is not just participating in global knowledge — Naija is shaping it.

And if this night proved anything, it is that the movement is growing stronger, more united, and more determined than ever.

Because no event of this magnitude happens without extraordinary dedication.

And this is only the beginning.

The full collection of photographs from the Nigeria Wikimedia Community Distinguished Awards 2025 can be viewed here:

A television station also captured and aired a video summary of the event. Watch the highlights here.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation