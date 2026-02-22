Wikipedia at 25: How Free Knowledge Became Queer Memory, Resistance, and Joy in Nigeria

Group photo from the Wikipedia@25 in-person celebration with members of the Wikimedia Nigeria LGBTQ+ Community.

For 25 years, Wikipedia has stood as one of humanity’s boldest experiments in collective knowledge, a proof that information should be free, accessible, and written by the people, for the people. Beyond being a digital encyclopedia, Wikipedia has become a living archive of histories that might otherwise be erased, ignored, or deliberately silenced.

For marginalized communities across the world, especially in restrictive environments, Wikipedia is not just a website; it is power. It is memory. It is resistance. And for Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ community, it has become a vital tool for advocacy, validation, and visibility.

That is why celebrating Wikipedia at 25 is deeply meaningful to us.

Participants editing Wikipedia during an LGBTQ+ community training session in Abuja, Nigeria.

Since 2021, when Wikipedia was first intentionally introduced to Nigeria’s queer community, it has played a transformative role. Through community trainings and edit-a-thons, queer Nigerians were not only taught how to edit Wikipedia, but they were also empowered to document their own histories. For many participants, it was the first time they saw themselves not as footnotes, but as contributors to global knowledge.

One of the most powerful outcomes of this work was the creation of the Wikipedia article on Dare Odumoye, a Nigerian LGBT activist active in the 1990s. Before the article was created during one of our edit-a-thons, Dare’s contributions had largely faded from collective memory, and many younger queer Nigerians had never heard his name. Once his story was published on Wikipedia, it became a catalyst prompting renewed research, citations, and conversations. His work, once forgotten, now lives on as a reference point for queer advocacy in Nigeria and a reminder that our resistance has a history.

Screenshot of the Dare Odumoye Wikipedia article.

Another article that reshaped understanding was Yan Daudu. For years, harmful narratives framed effeminate men, gender nonconformity, and transgender identities as “un-African” or colonial imports. Documenting Yan Daudu on Wikipedia challenged this myth and affirmed that gender diversity has long existed within Nigerian societies.

The impact of this knowledge is deeply human. A 21-year-old named Tope reached out after reading the Yan Daudu article and shared:

“The article reinforced the changes in my body and further enlightened me that I am not alone. Thank you for pushing this out.”

Stories like this remind us that Wikipedia advocacy is not abstract. It shapes self-understanding, restores dignity, and gives people language for their lived realities. In a country where queer identities are criminalized and frequently misrepresented, Wikipedia has become a quiet but powerful form of advocacy correcting misinformation, preserving memory, and giving queer Nigerians a voice in the global knowledge ecosystem.

Celebrating Wikipedia at 25 as a Community

With this in mind, the Wiki For Human Rights Nigeria ensured that the Wikimedia Nigeria LGBTQ+ Community was fully part of the Wikipedia at 25 celebrations not only to mark the milestone, but to celebrate how far free knowledge has carried us.

The celebration began with a social media campaign on Instagram, inviting queer Nigerians to share how Wikipedia has impacted their lives.

Flyer for Wikipedia at 25 Social Media Video Challenge for Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria, LGBTIQ+

Video entry by Kitan, a member of the Wikimedia Nigeria LGBTQ+ Community, sharing how Wikipedia has influenced his journey.

Video entry by Melanine, a trans woman and Wikimedia Nigeria LGBTQ+ community member, reflecting on Wikipedia’s impact in her daily life.

While participation was limited due to fears of online hostility, the stories we received were powerful. Two community members: Kitan, a Nigerian queer person, and Melanine, a Nigerian trans woman, were selected as winners. Each received a cash prize to reimburse their data, and their entries were celebrated both online and during the in-person event.

On January 30, the community hosted a hybrid in-person celebration, with over 20 queer participants attending physically.

Participants seated during the Wikipedia@25 in-person meetup.

A reflective session on Wikipedia’s impact was led by Ayokanmi, a core member of the Wikimedia Nigeria Community and a longstanding supporter of the LGBTQ+ group. He spoke about the importance of continued contributions and what 25 years of free knowledge means for marginalized communities.

Ayokanmi speaking to the participants

The event was moderated by Tony Obinna, Community Manager of the Wikimedia Nigeria LGBTQ+ Community, who guided the session with warmth and clarity.

Tony Obinna moderating the discussion.

Beyond discussions, the celebration featured spoken word performances, music, games, and shared laughter—reminders that community building is as essential as content creation.

Participants also took part in a sticky-note reflection exercise responding to the prompt: “What knowledge about queer Nigerians do you wish the world understood better?” Reading the responses aloud sparked meaningful dialogue about what participants hope Wikimedia projects can continue to become for LGBTQ+ Nigerians.

Sticky-note reflections displayed during the session.

The gathering included a shared meal, Wikipedia@25 souvenir tote bags and mugs for participants, and T-shirts for the first three people to arrive early.

The celebration concluded with cake cutting, group photographs, and music, an expression of collective pride, joy, and belonging.

Celebrating Wikipedia at 25 was more than marking an anniversary. It was a reaffirmation of why free knowledge matters especially for those pushed to the margins. We are grateful to the Wikimedia Foundation for the support, and we remain committed to bridging knowledge gaps and documenting queer Nigerian histories because our stories deserve to be told, remembered, and shared with the world.

