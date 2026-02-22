Wikipedia Policies You Need To Know: AWW February Skill Up Workshop

Ever wondered why your Wikipedia edits keep getting reverted or deleted? Or poured effort into a contribution only to see it undone?

Often, the issue isn’t effort, it’s a disconnect between well-intentioned contributions and Wikipedia’s core content policies. For many contributors, the real challenge is understanding how these policies shape what stays and what goes.

Bridging this gap was the focus of the Africa Wiki Women (AWW) February 2026 SkillUp Workshop, held on 14 February 2026. Moderated by Oluwapelumi Aina, the virtual session brought together contributors from Ghana, the United States, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Botswana, and beyond for practical training on Wikipedia’s core content policies and community conduct norms. With 82 registrations and 53 participants in attendance, the workshop fostered a collaborative space where editors deepened their understanding of the principles behind high-quality, neutral content, signaling a shared commitment to not just editing Wikipedia, but editing it well.

The workshop opened with a powerful question: Why do you want to edit Wikipedia? Participants responded with words like impact, visibility, empowerment, and growth, reflecting a shared desire to contribute responsibly, represent communities accurately, and shape narratives with care.

Exploring Policy and Practice

Wikipedia’s strength lies in its neutrality and reliability, but applying core content policies consistently can be challenging, especially for African Wikimedians. Reversions or deletions often feel personal, yet they usually result from policy misunderstandings rather than poor intentions.

Led by experienced Wikipedia reviewer Idoghor Melody, the session explored key policies, Neutral Point of View (NPOV), Verifiability, and No Original Research, through real-life examples and practical scenarios. Participants examined common pitfalls, learned to identify reliable sources, maintain neutrality, and turn theory into practice.

Beyond policy knowledge, the workshop focused on building confidence: applying standards consistently, navigating challenges constructively, and contributing without fear. It demystified Wikipedia’s policies, equipping attendees with practical tools to use immediately in their editing and community interactions.



Practical Application and Community Conduct

The workshop went beyond content policies to emphasize community norms and respectful collaboration. Participants explored principles such as assuming good faith, being civil, avoiding personal attacks, and building consensus. Contributing to Wikimedia goes beyond publishing information, it encompasses engaging constructively, especially during disagreements. Strong policy knowledge paired with positive community interaction ensures sustainable and meaningful contributions.

Key Takeaways

By the end of the workshop, participants walked away with:

A clearer understanding of Wikipedia’s core content policies



Increased confidence in applying policy guidelines when editing or reviewing articles



Greater awareness of community conduct norms



Practical strategies for addressing common editing challenges



For the first time in the 2026 Skill Up series, AWW is intentionally merging the training with an edit-a-thon. Following this session, participants are now putting their learning into practice through the February edit-a-thon focused on People in Governance and Politicians, applying policy knowledge directly to real-time contributions.

More than just definitions, participants left with clarity, practical insight, and renewed confidence to contribute effectively to Wikimedia projects.

AWW February SkillUp Workshop Editaton

Conclusion

The AWW February Skill Up Workshop, “Wikipedia Policies You Need To Know,” reinforces Africa Wiki Women’s mission to empower contributors from underrepresented regions. By building policy awareness and confidence, AWW continues to create supportive spaces where African women and allies can contribute meaningfully and sustainably to the Wikimedia movement.

