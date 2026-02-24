Celebrate Women* 2026 is coming!

Wiki Women together in person during Wikimania 2023 (Don Wong for Tiny Big Picture, commissioned by The Wikimedia Foundation, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Prepare your fingertips, laptops, and remember to hydrate, because the next edition of Celebrate Women* is almost here, and we are ready to edit Wikipedia quite a lot and help to close the gender gap! 💪

Every year, the Wikimedia community gathers to celebrate women in March, during Women’s History Month, and in celebration of International Women’s Day (8 March). We meet both online and in-person and take part in edit-a-thons, workshops, training sessions, and much more. The extravaganza happens all around the world, with events on every continent.

This year, the campaign will happen from March 1st to 31st. We already have many special edit-a-thons being organized, but many others will be added to the official page from now until the end of March.

If you are thinking about participating, check all the events listed here and register individually for the ones you are interested in. If you would like to know more or be connected to the campaign during the month and in a long-term capacity, consider registering using the header at the top of the page by clicking the blue button: “Register for event”.

New to Wikipedia and want to take part? Check this diagram:

Some highlights from the campaign so far

On March 5, at 13:00 UTC, get ready to start! The Wikimedia Foundation will host a kick-off celebration that will work as a welcome session for both organizers and participants. Here are the details:

Celebrate Women* welcome session:

– 📆 Date: March 5

– ⏰ Time: 13:00 – 14:00 UTC (check your timezone here)

– 📍 Registration: here

Other than that, we have exciting events happening in the community. Running the entire month, Wiki in Africa and Wiki Loves Women are organizing the 6th edition of the ISA Tell Us About Herː Women In Sports. The goal is to add better descriptions to photographs of women in sports that are already available on Wikimedia Commons. This event highlights the importance of making women visible in terms of visual knowledge and representation on Wikipedia.

Wikimedia Mexico is the chapter that launched the idea of edit-a-thons – or in Spanish, “editatonas”. This year, they are honoring the tradition with five events during the month: one per week until the middle of April, each of them highlighting women from different regions in Mexico. The highlight goes to the one on March 7 about Mexican women artists: Editatona Mujeres artistas mexicanas 2026.

Art+Feminism has been a great Wikimedia organizer, hosting many events for multiple years as part of their own campaign. In 2026, they are partnering with Wikimedia LGBT+ for a panel discussion and Wikidata training centering Queer Women in Arts. The gathering will take place on March 6 at 16:30 UTC. Find the Zoom registration here.

Are you organizing an event?

If you are organizing or planning to organize an event during Celebrate Women* 2026, we’ve got you!

First, note that it’s important to add your event to the proper subpage so that it’s visible on the main landing page. Add your event to this subpage.

Second, if you are using the Outreach Dashboard during your event, we have created a campaign that you can attach to your program: Campaign: Celebrate Women 2026.

And, finally, the Wikimedia Foundation is also planning two training sessions for Wikimedians organizers:

Content Translation session:

This session aims to empower participants with the skills to use Content Translation, with a focus on the article suggestion feature.

– 📆 Date: 25 February

– ⏰ Time: 16:00-17:30 UTC (check your timezone here)

– 📍 Registration: here

Event Registration and Collaborative Contributions session:

This session aims to equip organizers to effectively accomplish event registration, metrics tracking, outreach, and sustained community engagement.

– 📆 Date: 26 February

– ⏰ Time: 13:00-15:00 UTC (check your timezone here)

– 📍 Registration: here

We hope to see you and/or your events during the campaign!

For questions, please contact gfontenelle@wikimedia.org.

