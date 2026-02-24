How I Contributed to Wikipedia’s 25th Anniversary: Raising the Questions That Shape Our Future

I had the opportunity to participate in Wikiversary 2026, organized to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary.

For many, this milestone represents 25 years of building the world’s largest open knowledge platform. For me, it became an opportunity to contribute not only through participation but through reflection. It was my first conference and my first event with the Deoband Community Wikimedia. Traveling to Delhi felt both exciting and uncertain. Yet what I found was an environment of warmth, intellectual depth, and genuine support.

That space gave me the confidence to raise an important question.

Centering Confidence and Leadership

As part of the program, I presented:

“Confidence and Leadership: Analysing Women in the Wikimedia Ecosystem.”

With two years of experience in Wikimedia, I chose to examine a structural challenge:

Why are women still underrepresented in technical and leadership spaces in India’s Wikimedia ecosystem and what can we do differently?

Rather than focusing on “low participation,” I reframed the discussion around progression. My presentation explored:

Entry-level barriers



Retention challenges after the first 1–2 years



Gaps in transitioning into technical roles



Limited visibility of women technical mentors



Confidence and safety concerns



The implementation gap between policy and practice



The goal was not to assign blame, but to analyze patterns and propose solutions.

Beyond Participation: The Retention Gap

Women are joining Wikimedia. They are volunteering. They are contributing meaningfully. But long-term growth often becomes unclear. Many contributors face:

Inconsistent mentorship structures



Limited technical guidance



Confidence gaps that widen over time



Unclear leadership pathways



If we celebrate entry without strengthening retention and progression, we risk losing dedicated contributors before they reach their full potential. To address this, I proposed:

Structured mentorship pathways



Clear leadership pipelines



Safer and more intentional discussion spaces



Increased visibility of women in technical roles



Because inclusion must extend beyond participation it must support advancement.

A Response Rooted in Reflection

Before presenting, I anticipated mixed reactions. Conversations about representation and structural gaps can be sensitive. Instead, the response was overwhelmingly thoughtful.

Participants appreciated the solution-oriented framing. Many shared similar observations about retention challenges, invisible labor, and the shortage of visible women mentors in technical spaces. The discussion did not become defensive it became reflective.

That experience reinforced an important lesson: when complex issues are addressed constructively, they strengthen community dialogue rather than divide it.

Learning from the Broader Movement

Wikiversary 2026 was also a space for learning.

Sessions explored diverse themes Wikimedia Commons, AI and digital futures, growth strategies, knowledge equity, and language communities including Urdu Wikimedia.

For the first time, I engaged more closely with the Urdu ecosystem. It highlighted how linguistic diversity enriches the Wikimedia movement and expands access to knowledge.

The dedication of young contributors, in particular, demonstrated how deeply invested the next generation is in shaping Wikimedia’s future.

Wikipedia’s 25th birthday is not only a celebration of scale it is a moment to reflect on sustainability. My contribution to this milestone was not measured in edits or metrics.

It was measured in the willingness to raise a structural question about inclusion and leadership. If the first 25 years of Wikipedia were about expanding knowledge, the next 25 must focus on expanding equitable participation in shaping that knowledge. Retention, mentorship, technical access, and leadership pathways are not peripheral issues they are central to the movement’s long-term strength.

Wikiversary 2026 reminded me that contributing to Wikimedia also means contributing to its evolution. Sometimes, the most meaningful contribution is not adding a page but helping improve the system that allows others to thrive. As Wikipedia moves into its next quarter-century, conversations about inclusion, confidence, and leadership must remain at the heart of our collective growth.

Gratitude

I am deeply grateful to the Deoband Community Wikimedia and the organizer, Aafi, whose dedication and thoughtful coordination made this experience possible. Their commitment behind the scenes reflects the spirit that sustains Wikimedia.

It was my first conference but more importantly, it was a reminder that courageous conversations can build stronger communities.

And that, for me, was the most meaningful way to celebrate 25 years of Wikipedia.

