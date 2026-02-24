Wikipedia at 25: GOIF Volunteers Reconnect

The Global Open Initiative Foundation (GOIF) began the year with its first community meetup in January, marking Wikipedia’s 25th birthday. It wasn’t just a celebration— it was a moment for members to reconnect, reflect, and set the tone for the months ahead.

Opening presentation (Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Reconnecting with the community

After months without a shared space, seeing familiar faces again and meeting new ones felt timely. In attendance were participants including editors and volunteers from Pidgin, Ewe, and Twi Wikipedia. Discussions centred on programs outlining strategies, goals and key activities.

Presentation on planned programs, contribution targets and how volunteers can plug in. (Warmglow, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The session became a space for reflection, where some participants shared their Wikipedia journey, challenges in editing, articles created, milestones reached, and lessons learned along the way.

Participants discussing editing and experiences (Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Trivia questions on Wikipedia editing to keep it lively and interactive (Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Why this work matters

A significant takeaway from the program was the commitment to improving Ghanaian content on Wikipedia. From documenting culture and tradition to closing gender gaps in local-languages. Inclusion and engaging more female editors remain a core priority of Global Open Initiative Foundation. Additionally, supporting contributors and strengthening editing skills. These initiatives reflect a broader goal: building sustained pathways for contributors to engage with Ghanaian knowledge on Wikimedia projects.

Documenting heritage, AfroCuration teaser (Warmglow, CC-BY-SA 4.0)

Feedback from participants

Participants feedback were practical and forward-looking. Many called for more hands-on training, greater developer involvement, training on other Wikimedia projects such as Commons and regular in-person workshops with hybrid options for those unable to attend physically.

Feedback discussions (Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Looking ahead

Upcoming initiatives discussed include AfroCuration 2026, focusing on Highlife music and artistes; monthly workshops for librarians and other volunteers; and the continued development of a web application documenting supreme court cases in Ghana.

As a volunteer, this meetup was a reminder of why these spaces matter. Beyond metrics and programs, it was about reconnecting with the community, with a shared purpose and with work still ahead. It set the tone for a year that promises collaboration, learning, and deeper contributions to Ghanaian knowledge on Wikipedia.

Beyond the celebration— a gathering grounded in shared purpose and consistency. Final group photo (Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0)

