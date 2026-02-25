Reflections from the 2026 Wikimedia User Group Nigeria Community Leaders Retreat

Some gatherings and experiences renew your passion for community work. Moments where you pause, reflect on how far you have come, and gain fresh clarity about where you are going. Moments that remind you that leadership is not just about organizing activities, but about growth, collaboration, and impact.



Images from 2026 Wikimedia User Group Nigeria Community Leaders Retreat



The 2026 Community Leaders Retreat of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria was one of those moments for me. Held in February 2026, the retreat brought community leaders together to learn, reflect, and plan for the future.

It was more than just a meeting. It was a space to connect, share experiences, and strengthen our understanding of Wikimedia projects and tools. Each session helped us reflect on our roles as leaders and how we can better support our communities.

One of the highlights for me was learning about the new projects that will be introduced this year. It gave me a clearer understanding of the direction we are heading and how we can align our local activities with the broader vision.

A session handled by Ayokamni on Wikimedia tools stood out to me. Although I have been using some tools, I discovered new ones during the training. I was especially inspired to learn that the HotCat tool was developed by a volunteer editor like me, named Magnus Manske. That example changed my perspective.

It reminded me that contributing to Wikimedia is not limited to writing Wikipedia articles, creating Wikidata items, or uploading photos to Commons. We can also improve the platforms themselves. We can build tools, suggest better processes, and create solutions that make editing easier for volunteers around the world. As we contribute, we can also think creatively about how to make the system better.





Another important part of the retreat was the opportunity for leaders to present their 2025 achievements and share plans for 2026. As the Founder and President of the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria Akwa Ibom Network, I presented our milestones from last year and our goals for this year. It was a proud moment to reflect on how far we have come and to share our vision for growth. In 2026, we are determined to do more, reach more people, and continue telling our own stories through Wikimedia platforms.



Conclusion

The retreat ended with an outing where we had time to network, play games, laugh, and bond. It strengthened our relationships as leaders and reminded us that community building is not only about strategy and planning, but also about connection.



