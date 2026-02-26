Celebrating 25 Years of Wikipedia at WikiClub Tech SHUATS, Prayagraj

On 3 February 2026, WikiClub Tech SHUATS celebrated 25 years of Wikipedia at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Rewa Road, Naini, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Twenty five years ago, on 15 January 2001, Wikipedia began as an open knowledge experiment. What started as a simple, community edited encyclopedia has grown into a global public infrastructure that millions rely on every day. Its growth was not inevitable. It was built by volunteers, editors, developers, organizers, and communities who believed knowledge should remain free and accessible.

A short video presentation revisited key milestones of Wikipedia’s journey and highlighted how collaborative editing reshaped the way the world creates and consumes information.

The celebration centered around four reflections.

25 years of: knowledge, collaboration, consensus, humanity at its best.

More than 50 participants attended the event. Students and faculty members gathered from across Prayagraj and neighboring colleges to commemorate 25 years of the open knowledge movement. The gathering reflected both curiosity and responsibility. Participants were not just celebrating a platform. They were acknowledging a shared role in sustaining it.

Understanding How Wikipedia Works

WikiClub Tech SHUATS – Faculty Members

WikiClub Tech SHUATS WP25

Interactive sessions explained how Wikipedia functions behind the interface. Participants explored the principles of neutrality, reliable sourcing, consensus building, and transparent revision history. The broader role of the Wikimedia Foundation was discussed in supporting infrastructure, community safety, and global access to free knowledge.

The conversations moved beyond editing mechanics. They addressed the idea of Wikipedia as a living ecosystem shaped by community governance and collective accountability.

The Power of Open Source Contribution. Reflections by Agamya

Agamya Samuel framed open source not as coding practice, but as public service at scale. Contributing to the Wikimedia ecosystem, he said, means building digital infrastructure that millions rely on every day. A single patch, a resolved bug, or a refined feature quietly improves how the world accesses knowledge.

He reflected on how working with projects like MediaWiki reshapes a developer’s mindset. You stop building for yourself and start building for people you may never meet. Open source teaches accountability, peer review, and long term thinking.

His message to students was simple. Show up consistently. Contribute with intent. The future of open knowledge will be shaped by those who choose to build it.

Building Momentum. Insights by Aditya

WikiClub Tech SHUATS WP25 Cake

Aditya Kumar reflected on the journey of WikiClub Tech SHUATS and the initiatives organized over the past years. He discussed introductory workshops that helped students understand responsible editing practices and content policies.

He shared how editathons and technical sessions created entry points for students from diverse academic backgrounds. These activities transformed curiosity into consistent contribution. He also spoke about the importance of mentorship within the club. Experienced members guiding newcomers ensured continuity and sustained community engagement.

Wikipedia’s Impact on the Community. Perspective by Ankit

Ankit Kumar Verma described Wikipedia as the first doorway to curiosity. For many students, he said, it is where questions begin to take shape and understanding starts to form.

He spoke about how expanding regional and underrepresented content gives visibility to communities often left out of mainstream narratives. Transparent citations, he noted, do more than verify facts. They train readers to think critically.

Editors, he reminded the audience, are not casual users. They are custodians of accuracy. In choosing to contribute, individuals move from consuming knowledge to shaping it. That shift, he said, is what keeps information democratic.

Women in Tech. Representation and Leadership in Action

WikiClub Tech SHUATS Team – Women in Tech by Sakshi Rai

WikiClub Tech SHUATS Team – Women in Tech Group Photo

An exclusive session on Women in Tech, led by Sakshi Rai, shifted the focus from celebration to responsibility. She spoke about the quiet but growing impact of women in technology and open knowledge spaces.

She described how safe, intentional spaces give underrepresented voices the confidence to lead, not just participate. From organizing events to contributing to documentation and code, women are shaping the ecosystem in visible ways.

Diversity, she emphasized, is not symbolic. It strengthens the quality and credibility of knowledge itself. Inclusion must move beyond intention to action. Mentorship, representation, and measurable leadership are what will define the next chapter of open knowledge.

Looking Ahead

WikiClub Tech SHUATS – Group Photo

The 25 year milestone served as both celebration and reflection. It reminded participants that Wikipedia’s strength lies in community stewardship and shared responsibility.

As Wikipedia moves into its next chapter, the challenge is clear. Sustain participation. Strengthen diversity. Protect reliability.

A special thanks to WikiClub Tech India for their continued support in nurturing campus communities and encouraging young contributors to take part in the global movement.

Twenty five years demonstrate what collective effort can achieve. The next twenty five will depend on those willing to continue building.

