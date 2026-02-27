WikiForMotherTongue RDC 2026 : Promoting Mother Tongues in the Digital Space in the DRC

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the WikiForMotherTongue 2026 campaign was organized in four cities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Kinshasa, Mbuji-Mayi, Matadi, and Goma. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of promoting mother tongues in the digital sphere through Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikipedia.

WikiForMotherTongue 2026 in Kinshasa

In Kinshasa, following the transformation of the campaign Wiki na monɔkɔ mua bísó, launched in 2023 into the campaign-contest WikiForMotherTongue in 2024, followed by a first conference held in 2025, which mobilized several groups within the Wikimedia movement such as EduWiki Nigeria, the participation of Wikipedia Basque and Moroccan Darija, as well as similar initiatives like Wiki Loves Mother Tongue by Wikitongues, the activity took the form of a follow-up conference focused on the place of mother tongues in the digital universe.

It was held at the Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles as announced in February 2025, with the participation of Professor and Permanent Secretary of the Kongolese Academy Munkulu di Déni Lin Noé, Professor Charles Tumba, expert linguist and professional translator José Ikalw’OFOLO, traditional authority Mwene Kha Utanda Mwanta Nswan-a-Murund, Ngwej’I-Kabongo, President of Wikimedia Congo Brazzaville Alvine Cyrille Ngoulou, WikiClub Kinshasa Junior focal point Lingabo representing Wikimedia DRC, Deputy Coordinator Yves Mukengeshayi, as well as the Secretary General of the Federation of Associations and Clubs for UNESCO (FACU), Fidèle Matungulu, who delivered the opening remarks.

The discussions focused on the use of Wikipedia as a tool for disseminating knowledge in local languages. Emphasis was placed on the four national languages — Lingala, Kikongo, Swahili, and Tshiluba — in order to highlight the importance of balanced representation of these languages on free platforms, as stressed by the coordinator of WikiLinguila, Nixon Mukoko.

The conference also strengthened the regional and collaborative dimension of the initiative and was marked by artistic performances from the choir Chœurs Cantores de l’UNISIC, adding a cultural touch that enriched the participants’ experience.

WikiForMotherTongue 2026 in Mbuji-Mayi

In Mbuji-Mayi, the conference was held in the SENAREC hall of the Official University of Mbujimayi, bringing together a large and engaged audience around issues related to mother tongues, digital development, and Wikimedia projects, including Rebecca Kaseya, President of the Urban Youth Council, journalist Jean-Baptiste Wayakondolo, journalist Valérie Cinguta, and WikiLinguila community coordinator and contributor in Mbuji-Mayi, Chris Daniel Kazadi.

This approach reinforced the local and collaborative dimension of the initiative and made it possible to showcase the work carried out in the Wikimedia Incubator concerning Tshiluba.

WikiForMotherTongue 2026 in Matadi

In Matadi, directed by Klut Diasonama, WikiLinguila community coordinator and contributor in Matadi, a practical workshop was held in the computer lab of the Orange Digital Center, within the Higher Institute of Commerce (ISC) of Matadi, demonstrating the interest of the academic and associative community in promoting local languages.

Seventeen students participated in a training session focused on the Kikongo language, including sessions on creating and editing articles in Kikongo on Wikipedia, thus contributing to strengthening the presence of this language in the digital space.

WikiForMotherTongue 2026 in Goma

In Goma, an awareness and training activity was organized by WikiLinguila through the Assistant Lecturer Jean-Marc Felekeni. Participants were introduced to the basics of editing on Wikipedia. Particular emphasis was placed on the Swahili language, with dedicated training on creating and editing content in Swahili, in response to the specific linguistic needs of the eastern region of the country.

This activity helped strengthen participants’ capacities and promote mother tongues as tools for knowledge transmission, cultural preservation, and digital inclusion.

In Brief

Through the activities carried out in Kinshasa, Mbuji-Mayi, Matadi, and Goma, the WikiForMotherTongue 2026 campaign contributed to strengthening the presence of the DRC’s national and local languages in the digital space. By combining conferences, training sessions, and practical contributions, this initiative contributes to the preservation, transmission, and sustainable promotion of Congolese linguistic heritage.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation