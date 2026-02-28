A pause, not an end: Reflecting on WikiAfrica Hour’s journey in 2025

Since its creation in 2021, WikiAfrica Hour (WAH) has grown into a vibrant, community-driven space amplifying African voices within the global Wikimedia movement. Produced by Wiki In Africa, the monthly vodcast brought together contributors, organisers, leaders, and partners from Africa and beyond to reflect, exchange knowledge, and collectively shape the future of open knowledge.

During interviewing people in morning briefings at wikimania 2025. (to the left Isla, co-leader of wiki in africa. To the right Donia, WikiAfrica Hour program manager)

Between January 2025 and the last formal episode in February 2026, 13 live episodes were produced, featuring more than 35 guest speakers and guest hosts from diverse regions, languages, and backgrounds. An additional 39 Wikimedians’ experiences were shared through the In-Focus segments.

The conversations explored a wide spectrum of themes—from youth leadership and local languages to open tools, governance, and major movement moments such as Wikimania 2025, where WikiAfrica Hour became part of the official programme through its Morning Briefings livestreams.

One of the most notable evolutions in 2025 was the expansion of the In Focus segment. It moved beyond traditional interviews to include project showcases, conference echoes, and tool demonstrations. Through this, initiatives such as Wiki Loves Africa and WikiChallenge, alongside tools like Fluxx, were highlighted in ways that made complex ideas more accessible and inspired broader participation.

Youth engagement remained central to the programme’s identity.Episode 47, “Voices of the Future: Youth Rising in the Wikimedia Movement,” was entirely organised and led by young Wikimedians. Additional episodes captured insights from the Wikimedia Youth Conference in Prague, reinforcing the importance of intergenerational dialogue. As one guest host reflected:



“Being part of WikiAfrica Hour didn’t just give me a platform—it allowed me to learn, connect, and grow alongside others working on similar challenges.”

The year also marked a qualitative leap in production and collaboration. The team experimented with new streaming platforms such as Evmux and Riverside, and established a WikiAfrica Hour Advisory Panel—bringing together expertise in journalism, communication, and Wikimedia projects to strengthen editorial direction and topic selection.

Challenges, however, remained part of the journey. Connectivity issues, last-minute changes, and the absence of simultaneous interpretation for multilingual audiences required constant adaptation. Yet these challenges became part of the learning curve: from developing detailed preparation scripts to implementing backup plans that ensured continuity even under pressure.

WikiAfrica Hour Episode 53 poster.

Beyond the live broadcasts, WikiAfrica Hour created ripple effects across the movement. Conversations sparked collaborations, inspired follow-up initiatives, and even led to sessions and panels at Wikimania. Feedback consistently highlighted the programme’s warmth, inclusivity, and its role in increasing visibility—particularly for African contributors who are often underrepresented in global spaces.

On a personal note, as I step away from WikiAfrica Hour, I realise how deeply this programme has shaped me. It was never just a show—it was a journey of growth, resilience, and connection. I still remember the first time something went wrong during a live session; the stress, the hesitation, the uncertainty. Months later, facing even bigger challenges, I found myself navigating them with calmness and confidence—something this experience taught me over time.

Hosting WikiAfrica Hour reaffirmed my belief that open knowledge thrives when communities are empowered to tell their own stories. The conversations we held will continue to resonate far beyond the livestream itself. WikiAfrica Hour during 2025 stands as a year of consolidation, experimentation, and deepened community trust—affirming its role as a meaningful bridge between Africa and the wider Wikimedia movement.

WikiAfrica Hour Episode 55. At the end of the episode there are final words from me (Donia), Isla, and Florence concerning WAH 2026 updates.

Since its inception in 2021, WikiAfrica Hour has aired the experiences of 271 guests through 61 episodes, with over 501 Wikimedia news alerts and opportunities shared. 23 guest hosts from the Wikimedia community have moderated each episode since the format change in 2024. Over 14,260 people have watched a WikiAfrica Hour episode.

At this stage, WikiAfrica Hour is entering a temporary pause, due to financial constraints (get in touch if you want to help fund the programme). Nevertheless, there are plans to return in a refreshed, possibly seasonal format led by the Wiki In Africa team, to continue highlighting its projects and community impact.

Over 2026, the Wiki In Africa team will, of course, be hosting a few of the WikiAfrica Hour favourites, such as meeting the Wiki Loves Africa winners, a gender-gap-focused episode, and possibly the return of the Wikimania Morning Briefings!

Donia Domiaty

Program Manager & Host, WikiAfrica Hour

