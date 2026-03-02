Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia Celebrates 25 Years of Wikipedia

The Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia today commemorated 25 years of Wikipedia with a training and engagement session designed to expand local participation in the global free knowledge movement. The event, held as part of ongoing efforts aligned with the Knowledge Without Borders Project 2026, brought together new and returning members to reflect on Wikipedia’s impact and to strengthen practical editing skills.

Organisers said the celebration was not only about marking a milestone, but about ensuring that more Zambians actively contribute to documenting knowledge online. The programme began with an introduction to Wikipedia and its mission of making knowledge freely accessible to everyone. Participants were guided through account creation, with new members signing up while older members revived and updated their existing accounts. A hands-on basic editing workshop followed, allowing participants to make their first edits and understand the principles of responsible contribution. The session also included an introduction to Wikimedia Commons, where attendees learned how free images, audio and other media support articles across Wikimedia platforms.

Speaking at the event, Co-founder of the Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia, Chabota Kanguya, said:“This was just a cake eating party to celebrate Wikipedia. All in all, on top of that we did some minor background of Wikipedia and our user group and did some edits.”

Attendees described the experience as both eye-opening and empowering. “Knowledge is power, and knowledge must be shared,” said Mike Mweetwa. “It’s fascinating just to imagine how long Wikipedia has been in existence for the past 25 years and counting — Happy Birthday to Wiki! Fun fact! Up until today, I never thought anyone could be an editor much less make any changes to Wikipedia. I’ve just used it in the past like a search engine, same as Google. Thanks for the insights and information enlightened today by Mr. Chabota. I’m delighted to be part of the Wiki team, looking forward to having more fun, more knowledge, and being a great team player.”

Francis Soko said the session highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the platform. “Today’s session reminded me that Wikimedia is more than just editing pages — it’s about building knowledge together and giving everyone a voice. I’m glad I was part of it today and there’s a lot to learn. Wikipedia turning 25 is proof of the power of collective knowledge. Personally, I’ve used it countless times for research and understanding global topics. It has been a reliable starting point for learning.”

Jae Zambia emphasized the value of shared information, stating, “Shared information has power to bring connection. For Wiki User Zambia to grow and spread knowledge about Wikipedia is important. Wiki at 25 years is a major milestone — evidence that we have grown. It’s the most interactive search engine and one that allows information control.”

For Dorothy Mwenda, the event marked a personal turning point. "Today's gathering was a game-changer. I finally created my account and I'm excited to start contributing to Wikipedia. I've used it for years for research, and now I'm excited to be part of its next chapter."

Organisers linked the event directly to the broader objectives of the Knowledge Without Borders Project 2026, which seeks to expand digital literacy, increase African representation online, and ensure that knowledge creation is not limited by geography or background. By training new editors and encouraging contributions about Zambia and Africa, the community aims to build a more inclusive internet — one where local voices shape global knowledge. As Wikipedia marks its 25th anniversary, the Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that knowledge truly knows no borders.

