Wikimedia Ghana User Group Holds 2025 Annual General Meeting, Setting Priorities for Community Growth and Collaboration

On December 20, 2025, Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) online, bringing together community members and leadership to review the group’s activities, share updates, and discuss priorities for the year ahead. The AGM was particularly significant as the first held with the current board, marking a new chapter in fostering continuous community dialogue, transparency and strategic planning.

Strategic Outlook and Organizational Updates

The AGM was led by Justice Okai-Allotey (User: Owula kpakpo), the Board Chair, who provided an overview of the group’s strategic outlook, statutory compliance as a registered nonprofit in Ghana, grant activities, ongoing programs, and its future plans.

The group highlighted funding received from the Wikimedia Foundation General Support Fund (GSF), which supports annual activities, and a Knowledge Equity Fund Connected Grant that enables WMGH to collaborate with The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and bring their equity-focused work onto Wikimedia projects. The group also noted the development of a three-year strategic plan to guide future growth. A key strategic priority shared by the board is diversifying funding sources beyond Wikimedia grants to support high-level initiatives.

Regional Engagement and Capacity Building

WMGH shed light on ongoing regional outreach efforts, including English Wikipedia editing workshops held in Tamale and Koforidua, aimed at training new contributors and supporting local engagement with Wikimedia projects. The group also shared plans to equip regional node leads with the tools to strengthen local capacity further and sustain community activities.

Movement-Wide Initiatives & Partnerships

Discussions extended beyond WMGH to movement-wide initiatives, including the Pan-African Hub framework and the emerging West African Hub, with community members encouraged to engage in shaping these efforts. The group also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghanaian Wikimedia communities through collaborative partnerships, including co-funding the 3rd Ghanaian Languages Wikimedia Community Meet-up in Kumasi. The meet-up played a key role in reinforcing efforts to preserve and share knowledge in Ghanaian languages online.

Community Engagement, Open Forum & Major Highlights

The AGM featured an open forum where members raised concerns about editor incentives, regional training needs, and inclusion in the Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards. The board addressed these issues and committed to further consultations.

A major highlight of the AGM was the formal announcement of the second annual Ghanaian Wikipedia Community Awards, recognizing contributors across seven categories. Plans were also shared to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary through regional Jollof parties focused on outreach and community.

The meeting concluded with a call for continued participation, collaboration, and feedback as Wikimedia Ghana User Group works toward a more inclusive and sustainable future.

