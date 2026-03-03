Wiktionary: Language Learning Through a Collaborative Dictionary

Did you know?

Wiktionary is more than just a dictionary!

It is a multilingual, openly licensed lexical resource maintained by volunteers across the Wikimedia movement. Like its sister projects, Wiktionary is built collaboratively and made freely available for anyone to use, adapt, and share.

Wiktionary entries typically include definitions, pronunciations (often with audio), etymologies, usage examples, translations into multiple languages, and grammatical information. For language learners and educators, this makes it a powerful classroom tool, not only for looking up words, but for understanding how language evolves and is used in context.

Moving Students from Users to Contributors on Wiktionary

On Wiktionary, every entry is collaboratively built and continually improved. This makes it uniquely suited for classroom participation. Instead of only consulting a dictionary, students can work directly within Wiktionary’s existing framework and editorial guidelines to strengthen real entries used by readers worldwide.

In practical terms, students can:

Create new entries for local, emerging, or borrowed words that may not yet be documented.

Add missing example sentences to existing entries to illustrate real-world usage.

Expand etymology sections by researching word origins and linguistic roots.

Improve translations or grammatical information across language editions.

Because Wiktionary entries follow structured formats (definitions, pronunciation, etymology, usage examples, translations), students are not writing in isolation. They are contributing to a living, global dictionary with established community standards.

Through this process, learners engage deeply with vocabulary, grammar, and meaning while also experiencing how collaborative lexicography works in practice. They see firsthand how definitions are refined, how usage evolves, and how multilingual knowledge is documented openly.

There is a powerful example of this in practice: in an EAL (English as an Additional Language) classroom, students examined existing Wiktionary entries, identified missing example sentences, and then improved the entries themselves by writing sentences that reflect real usage.

At Wikimania 2019, a session further demonstrated how Wiktionary and Wikisource can be integrated into education, showcasing practical strategies for embedding open dictionary work into teaching and learning.

Open Licensing, Open Possibilities

All Wiktionary content is released under free documentation licenses. This means educators can freely reuse and adapt definitions, example sentences, and translations in vocabulary lists, language-learning games, classroom handouts, digital learning materials, and even curriculum resources.

This openness allows teachers to build context-specific learning materials while also modelling responsible use of openly licensed content.

Building a More Inclusive Dictionary

Encouraging students to contribute to Wiktionary invites them into the role of lexicographers. By writing definitions, crafting usage examples, and documenting word histories, they help build a richer and more inclusive dictionary, one that better reflects their linguistic communities and lived realities.

Language is dynamic. Wiktionary gives students the opportunity to document that dynamism in real time.

Educators interested in integrating Wiktionary into their classroom practice can explore the project, design small editing assignments, or incorporate dictionary analysis into language lessons. In doing so, they support both language learning and the broader mission of open knowledge.

Invite your students to move beyond looking up words. Encourage them to help define them.

Helpful Resources

For educators and learners who would like to begin contributing, Wiktionary offers clear guidance on how entries are structured and how editing works. The Wiktionary Help pages provide an overview of editing basics, community guidelines, and formatting standards. In addition, the Entry Layout guidelines explain how definitions, pronunciations, etymologies, and translations are organised within an entry. Reviewing these pages can help educators design structured classroom assignments and support students in contributing confidently and responsibly.

This Diff post is brought to you by the EduWiki Hub team, as part of our ongoing effort to highlight practical ways Wikimedia projects can support teaching and learning. We hope this overview helps educators and learners explore Wiktionary not just as a reference tool, but as a collaborative space for meaningful language engagement.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation