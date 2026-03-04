From Editing Articles to Exchanging Skills: How Capacity Exchange is Changing Our Story in Tamale

At first, it looked like just another presentation.

A screen at the front of the room.

Laptops open.

Curious faces staring forward.

Knowledge and philosophy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Knowledge and philosophy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On the screen were two bold words: Capacity Exchange.

We did not know it yet, but that moment would change how many of us at the Tamale Wiki Hub see the Wikimedia movement.

It Started With a Simple Question

What if Wikimedia were not only about editing articles?

For many of us, that was all we knew. We created pages. We improved the content. We uploaded images. That was our contribution.

More Than Editing

For a long time, many of us saw Wikimedia as editing articles, uploading photos, and improving content. That was our comfort zone.

Knowledge and philosophy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Maryam Suglo Adam (Suglo20) shared it simply:

“Before learning about CapX, I saw Wikimedia mainly as editing articles and uploading media. But now, I know that I can both share my skills and learn from others globally.”

That realisation changed everything.

CapX introduced us to a powerful idea: everyone has something to offer, and everyone has something to learn.

A Platform That Connects People, Not Just Profiles

Hamidu Nashiru described what stood out to him:

“What I really like about CapX is how it connects people who are willing to share their skills with those who want to learn. It makes knowledge exchange simple, practical, and community-driven. It encourages collaboration instead of competition and shows that everyone has something valuable to offer.”

Wiki Movimento Brasil, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

That spirit of collaboration became visible during our workshops. Contributors began listing skills they could teach: communication, project management, article creation, and leadership, and also listing what they wanted to learn.

Suddenly, learning became intentional.

Hamdan Sibdoo Zakaria (iphone thirteen) reflected on this shift:

“The platform goes beyond editing on Wikimedia, but rather creates chances to connect with other people within the Wikimedia community for collaboration and mentorship. I have indeed connected with a lot of users both within and across borders.”

CapX made networking easier and more meaningful. It gave structure to peer learning.

Growth Beyond Wikimedia

For Mubarak Abdul-Majeed (FOCUS557), the impact went beyond the wiki space:

“Participating in the Capacity Exchange Program has been a transformative experience. Through peer learning and practical workshops, I gained expertise in communication skills, project management, leadership, and community engagement.”

This is the quiet power of CapX. It does not only strengthens Wikimedia projects. It strengthens people.

Dinnani Hamdia also shared how the platform improved her editing skills and confidence in contributing to open knowledge. Others spoke about building friendships, finding mentors, and feeling more connected to the global movement.

Building Across Languages and Borders

Our journey with CapX has not been limited to local workshops.

Friday musa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On 14 December 2024, we co-organised “Mapping Skills and Building Networks: Testing Capacity Exchange for Peer Learning” together with members of the African Wikimedia Technical Community. That event helped us understand how skills mapping can strengthen collaboration across communities.

Later, on 8 December 2025, we co-organised “Many Tongues, One Movement: Voices Across Languages” with the Language Diversity Hub. That gathering reminded us that capacity building must reflect the linguistic diversity of our movement.

Each event reinforced the same truth: when skills are visible, collaboration becomes easier.

Listening and Improving

Our contributors are also thinking about how CapX can grow.

Some suggested:

Real-time chat for easier interaction.



Notifications when skills match.



A way to connect with contributors near one’s local hub.



Knowledge and philosophy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

These ideas show something important: we care about this platform. We want it to succeed because we see its potential.

As Seimawu Sugri Seidu shared:

“I appreciate the concept behind Capacity Exchange as it creates a structured space for Wikimedians to share skills and connect across regions. It promotes transparency in skills and encourages mutual support within the community.”

A New Way of Seeing the Movement

There is something powerful about sitting in a room in Tamale and realising you are connected to contributors across the world, not just through articles, but through shared growth.

CapX helped us move from simply contributing content to contributing capacity.

It reminded us that Wikimedia is not only about knowledge pages. It is about people. It is about mentorship. It is about collaboration. It is about building each other.

And in Tamale, that story is just beginning.

