Two bees in a beehive, representing collective work.

The pilot on the ecosystem of Wikimedia organizations has published a draft proposal for a Future Affiliate Landscape. It welcomes your review and feedback. The purpose of this proposal is to provide a basis for future conversations around movement organizations and advance the process towards action and implementation of needed changes. The main goal is to achieve clarity regarding the structure of movement organizations, especially the purpose, role, rights, and expectations related to each organization type, as well as how different organization types are connected to each other.

This draft proposal follows the publication of the paper Towards a Health Ecosystem of Wikimedia Organizations. It has been produced by a focus group formed in December 2025 to come up with a proposal for next steps on that paper. This proposal is the outcome of this work.

