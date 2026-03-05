SheSaid 2025 Results Are Here!

SheSaid, a campaign by Wiki in Africa, continues to support women and highlight their voices and stories. Since its start in 2020, SheSaid has had strong roots in Africa but quickly expanded beyond the continent, growing into a global initiative that connects communities across the world and encourages collaboration in many languages.

The 2025 edition resulted in 15,588 new or improved articles, with 14,196 new articles and 1,396 improved articles. The top 3 languages are: Hausa with 4 976 new or improved articles, Indonesian with 2 810 new or improved articles and Igbo with 2 173 new or improved articles.

Stories of Impact Beyond the Numbers

Beyond the numbers, SheSaid 2025 was about people. It was shaped by organizers, contributors, and communities who showed up with care, time, and determination to make women’s voices more visible on Wikiquote.

GenderGap groups played a key role throughout the campaign. Noircir Wikipedia, WikiDonne, Africa WikiWomen, and Les sans pagEs worked side by side with local communities, sharing skills and experience while helping to reduce the gender gap. Their involvement showed how much stronger the movement becomes when communities support each other across languages and regions.

SheSaid 2025 captured attention around the world. The campaign was featured in The Portrait Lady comic, highlighting the creative use of illustrations, and in Regards sur l’actualité du mouvement Wikimédia (RAW), which celebrated the community reaching 10,000 Wikiquote pages.

Local media also shared the campaign’s impact: the News Agency of Nigeria reported how 20 women and 100 students were trained in Kaduna and Katsina through SheSaid, while in Indonesia, coverage highlighted how SheSaid 2025 amplified women’s voices across the country.



During the campaign months, Wikiquote felt more alive. Editing activity increased, pages were read more often, and attention turned toward women’s words and stories. This moment showed how a collective effort like #SheSaid can leave a real and lasting mark on the Wikiquote ecosystem.

We thank all participants for their time, energy, and stories. Your contributions make SheSaid stronger every year and help make Wikimedia projects more inclusive, diverse, and global.



The story doesn’t end here, SheSaid will run again in 2026, and we look forward to writing the next chapter together.

