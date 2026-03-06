Wiki for Human Rights, LGBTIQ+ Nigeria, TransVisibility Nigeria Challenge 2025 Results

Campaign flyer for the wiki for human rights, Nigeria trans visibility, Nigeria Challenge

In Nigeria, LGBTIQ+ visibility is difficult to attain. When we find the necessary infrastructure to facilitate that visibility, we hold it dearly because it allows us to tell our stories unfiltered. On Wikimedia projects, the unfiltered storytelling means contributing to one of the largest online encyclopedias in the world. This vision birthed Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria. Since then, we have continued to build visibility by creating, improving, and contributing to LGBTIQ+ articles, databases, and images.

From this vision came the Trans Visibility Challenge and other campaigns we have conducted, all of which produced important articles across our databases. We also organize physical training sessions, dedicating hours to equipping participants with the skills to contribute meaningfully to Wikimedia projects. We have noticed that these events help us attract contributors who are genuinely committed to making real change.

The Trans Visibility Challenge ran from November 1 to December 15, focusing on improving Wikimedia projects related to trans people in Nigeria. It was organised by HadasssahLove and facilitated by Obinna Tony through Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria. Thirty people signed up for the contest, and there were 21 active participants. Together, they created 18 new articles, improved 347 articles, and made edits in three languages: English, Yoruba, and Hausa. They also created 42 Wikidata items and improved 278 existing items.

Although Wiki for Human Rights Nigeria is still a new, growing group hoping to expand across different regions, states, and African countries, the past few years have shown that queer people are eager to do impactful work. Many prefer to edit in obscurity, especially in a country where LGBTIQ+ rights remain limited, yet their commitment to knowledge-building remains strong.

One key lesson from this challenge is that people, regardless of sexuality, are willing to contribute to topics related to gender diversity and sexual minorities, particularly when there are incentives attached. It also highlights the need to do more outreach to young queer people in University, encouraging them to see Wikimedia projects as a form of digital media where they are not just contributing temporarily, but building something lasting they can look back on with pride.

A participant from the previous Queerpedia event shared that he had suggested creating an article about Fola Francis, a Nigerian trans woman. Looking back, he expressed pride in seeing that contribution come to life, in how it has grown since its creation, and in its remaining part of the public record.

Overall Winner

Dfertileplain, 40 points. 6 Wikidata items created and 1 English article created.

Second Place

2. Obinna Tony, 30 points. 6 Wikidata items created. (ineligible due to affiliation)

Third Place

3. Bembety, 25 points. 5 Simple English translations created.

Consolation prizes (Branded shirts)

Safiyaab, improvements on Wikidata made Royalesignature, improvements on the Yoruba Wikipedia made

Thank you to those who participated in the contest and contributed to strengthening LGBTIQ+ representation on Wikimedia platforms.

