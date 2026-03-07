Wikipedia @25 Zimbabwe Celebrations: Ruzivo vanhu/ Ulwazi lungumuntu (Knowledge is human)

Zimbabwe is a growing community with a handful of experienced editors. it has been a long journey and as Zimbabwe we have been able to break the barriers and redefine the perceptions people had regarding Wikipedia. with the help of the Shona Wikipedia Zimbabwe has managed to add its own knowledge and promote open access throughout in Zimbabwe. To commemorate this remarkable achievement, celebrations were held across four provinces in Zimbabwe; Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, and Matobo.

A Journey Through Knowledge and growth

The Shona Wikipedia was officially launched on November 27, 2012. It was created to provide a platform for speakers of the Shona language to access and contribute to a comprehensive online encyclopedia in their native tongue. It has democratized knowledge, empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to share and contribute. In Zimbabwe, this 25th anniversary served as a reminder of Wikipedia’s role in fostering education and promoting local culture and history. although the volunteer group in Zimbabwe is still small, it is working tirelessly to introduce the other official languages of Zimbabwe to Wikipedia so that it is as inclusive as possible and safeguarding the cultures and indigenous knowledge on board.

Festivities Across Provinces

Harare

The celebration kicked off in Harare, with a gathering that included Wikipedia enthusiasts, educators, and students at United Theological College. The event highlighted local Zimbabwean history, showcasing basic editing and how to contribute and our collective responsibility to keep it accessible for future generations. The 25th anniversary celebrations of Wikipedia in Zimbabwe were a significant reminder of what has been achieved and what still lies ahead. This gathering also used this opportunity to do a survey of what needs to be done in order to grow the community and increase the edits. Together, we can continue to contribute to this invaluable resource, making knowledge accessible to all, regardless of their background or location. “Rume rimwe harikombe churu”-Chiechipachie. It was an emphasis on the collaborative work which needs to be done to contribute and help each other access free knowledge without a struggle.

Masvingo

Hope conducted a birthday ceremony in Masvingo. in an attempt to cover the different regions in Zimbabwe. They spoke about the importance of documenting history and culture, emphasizing the role of Wikipedia as a platform for preserving collective memory. The event encouraged discussions about how to create more content focused on culture and heritage.

Matobo

Matobo’s celebration focused on educational outreach with the guidance of Mrs. Sichelesile Ndlovu. Matobo High School invited students and staff to participate in editing, fostering a spirit of teamwork among students. The highlight was a panel discussion about the significance of local languages, emphasizing the need for more content in Shona and Ndebele on Wikipedia.

Bulawayo

The celebration was a huge successful. We managed to gather as a group of both old editors and new ones. The old and experienced editors managed to share their experiences with editors new editors about their journey within the Wikipedia space and its sister projects. Our leader Phephile and Babongile explained the importance of Wikipedia and its sister projects in knowledge preservation as well as upholding our local languages within the Wikipedia space.

Key take-aways

The anniversary events were not only celebrations but also urges to continue promoting free access to knowledge and contributing to Wikipedia, ensuring its relevance for future generations. The celebrations highlighted the ongoing journey of Wikipedia, affirming the shared responsibility to make knowledge accessible for all, regardless of background or location. Wikipedia has democratized access to information, enabling diverse individuals to share and contribute, reinforcing its role in education and cultural preservation.

