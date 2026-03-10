2025: A year of growth, partnerships, and community for Wikimedia Colombia

Group photo Wikiconference Colombia 2025. CC 4.0 By Daniela Moreno (WMCO)

2025 was a year of consolidation and expansion for Wikimedia Colombia. Thanks to the commitment of our community, strategic allies, volunteers, and staff, we strengthened the free knowledge ecosystem in the country, expanded our collaboration networks, and deepened our territorial impact.

Last year, we reaffirmed our conviction: free knowledge is built collectively, from diversity and with a territorial focus.

Goals that reflect collective work

During 2025, we will promote initiatives aimed at:

Strengthen publishing communities through training processes, thematic edit-a-thons, and ongoing support.



through training processes, thematic edit-a-thons, and ongoing support. Reduce content gaps related to gender, territory, memory, culture, and local knowledge.



related to gender, territory, memory, culture, and local knowledge. Consolidate institutional partnerships with cultural, educational, and civil society organizations.



with cultural, educational, and civil society organizations. Promote digital skills and information literac y in different regions of the country.



y in different regions of the country. Influence strategic conversations about open knowledge, digital culture, and community participation.



Throughout the year, we held in-person and virtual meetings, training sessions, editing campaigns, and networking events, enabling more people to actively contribute to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. These efforts are reflected not only in numbers—which we will share in our annual report—but also in stronger, more diverse, and more connected communities.

Images participating in the WMCO Glaciers and High Mountains photo contest

Nuestros indicadores:

More than 1,500 participants across all programs. During the period evaluated, Wikimedia Colombia attracted more than 1,500 participants through its various programs, demonstrating the broad and sustained reach of its training, community participation, and free knowledge ecosystem-strengthening activities.

through its various programs, demonstrating the broad and sustained reach of its training, community participation, and free knowledge ecosystem-strengthening activities. More than 3,700 images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. Wikimedia Colombia contributed by uploading more than 3,700 images to Wikimedia Commons , significantly strengthening the repository of freely usable audiovisual content worldwide.

, significantly strengthening the repository of freely usable audiovisual content worldwide. More than 20,000 articles created and improved on Wikipedia and items on Wikidata. Wikimedia Colombia promoted the creation and improvement of more than 20,000 articles on Wikipedia and items on Wikidata , along with relevant contributions of content and structured data on Wikidata, consolidating its impact on the production and strengthening of free knowledge.

, along with relevant contributions of content and structured data on Wikidata, consolidating its impact on the production and strengthening of free knowledge. Wikimedia Colombia’s projects represented 62 territories nationwide , demonstrating a broad, decentralized territorial reach.

, demonstrating a broad, decentralized territorial reach. Wikimedia Colombia recorded digital audience growth of over 20% across its strategic networks , reflecting the strengthening of its presence and positioning in digital environments.

, reflecting the strengthening of its presence and positioning in digital environments. Outstanding projects such as Wikivacaciones, Cátedra Glaciares, 6402+, Colaboratorio de Memoria, and Datosfera consolidated Wikimedia Colombia as a benchmark for community and digital innovation in the country.

You can learn more about our work through our 2025 management reports in English and Spanish.

A board of directors that accompanies this stage

Organizational growth also involves strengthening our governance. In 2025, we renewed and expanded our Board of Directors, integrating new perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences that will enrich our strategic vision.

We are deeply grateful to those who have accompanied us in this process so far, and we welcome the new members of the Board, whose commitment to free knowledge and collaborative work will be fundamental in this new stage.

Members of the Board of Directors 2025-2026

Vladimir Hernandez. President. Vladimir Hernández, Master’s degree in Internet projects, researcher and Master’s student in social innovation and community education in Colombia and Mexico. Activist and human rights defender, promoter of projects related to free culture, open science, education, and digital rights. Advisor to governmental and non-governmental entities with more than 15 years of experience.

President. Vladimir Hernández, Master’s degree in Internet projects, researcher and Master’s student in social innovation and community education in Colombia and Mexico. Activist and human rights defender, promoter of projects related to free culture, open science, education, and digital rights. Advisor to governmental and non-governmental entities with more than 15 years of experience. Luis Núñez. Vice President. Trilingual marketing and communications specialist with 9 years of experience in creating exceptional and strategic content, building relationships, and analyzing data. An entrepreneurial professional with a passion for innovation, the startup ecosystem, and inclusion, whose goal is to promote equity and improve opportunities for people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Juliana Guerra . Treasurer. Juliana Guerra is a computer systems apprentice. Through experimentation, she tries to put feminist principles into practice in the maintenance of autonomous communication infrastructures. He has worked in research, advocacy, and technical support with various communities and interest groups, constantly interpreting and translating technical language to make sense in accordance with the individual and collective needs of users.

. Treasurer. Juliana Guerra is a computer systems apprentice. Through experimentation, she tries to put feminist principles into practice in the maintenance of autonomous communication infrastructures. He has worked in research, advocacy, and technical support with various communities and interest groups, constantly interpreting and translating technical language to make sense in accordance with the individual and collective needs of users. Libardo Muñoz. Secretary. I am Libardo, an engineer and passionate about new technologies/video games. I am also enthusiastic about projects related to free knowledge, which is why I am passionate about Wiki projects. I contribute to Spanish Wikipedia by writing and translating articles on topics I have experience in (telecommunications). At one point, I also supported wiki projects such as Wikipedia recorded. Today, I am a member of the Board of Directors of the local chapter (Wikimedia Colombia) and do my bit by helping with decision-making to ensure transparency and provide direction for the chapter.

The diversity of profiles on the Board—which includes expertise in culture, education, technology, organizational management, and community work—strengthens our ability to respond to the challenges facing the Wikimedia movement in Colombia and the region.

Looking ahead to 2026

This year will be marked by new challenges and opportunities. We will continue working to:

Organizational sustainability.

Strengthening regional communities.

Coordination with strategic actors.

Defending free knowledge as a common good.



Thank you to everyone who is part of Wikimedia Colombia: volunteers, partners, donors, staff, and the editing community. This year has shown us that when we work collectively, free knowledge grows, diversifies, and becomes more representative.

Together, we continue to build the future of free knowledge in Colombia.

Wikimedia Colombia 2025 professional team. CC 4.0 By Daniela Moreno (WMCO)

