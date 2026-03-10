The Nigeria National Funding Program Is Now Live

After months of planning, consultations, and community collaboration among leaders of Wikimedia affiliates in Nigeria, the Nigeria National Funding Program (NNFP) has officially been launched, and applications are now open for Nigerian Wikimedians.

The NNFP is a locally managed grant initiative designed to provide fast, flexible funding for community-led Wikimedia activities across Nigeria. The program aims to make it easier for contributors to organize projects, grow communities, and expand free knowledge on Wikimedia platforms.

This initiative reflects the vision of the Wikimedia Movement Strategy 2030, which emphasizes bringing resources and decision-making closer to communities. In the FY2024–2025 Annual Plan, the Wikimedia Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to resourcing the movement under the Equity goal while advancing the Principle of Subsidiarity in resource distribution.

By enabling Wikimedia affiliates in Nigeria to support local initiatives, the program strengthens community leadership, promotes knowledge equity, and creates more opportunities for Nigerian Wikimedians to document the country’s knowledge, culture, and languages across Wikimedia projects.



Built With the Community

The program was developed through several months of work with the Nigerian Wikimedia community. As part of the process, three open community consultation calls were held to share the proposed structure, answer questions, and gather feedback from contributors across the country. The input received during these sessions helped refine and strengthen the initiative.

A call for volunteer reviewers was also opened for one month, leading to the selection of seven community reviewers who will assess grant applications and make funding decisions.

To support the program’s operations, a National Coordinator role was created. After receiving over 700 applications, Eze Nwankwo (from Enugu and based in Akwa Ibom) was selected through a recruitment process coordinated by the HR firm Job Fisher.

Official Launch

The program was officially launched on 7 February 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, during a hybrid event that brought together community members both in person and online.

More than 70 Wikimedia community members joined virtually, while the in-person event included the seven volunteer reviewers, the National Coordinator, members of the NNFP Steering Committee, and Willy Bolusco representing the Wikimedia Foundation.

The launch also served as an opportunity to introduce the program, explain the funding process, and onboard the reviewers and National Coordinator.

What the Program Supports

The Nigeria National Funding Program supports community initiatives such as:

Edit-a-thons and content creation projects

Training and workshops

Community outreach activities

Capacity-building programs

Indigenous language and cultural knowledge initiatives.

Grants range between ₦500,000 and ₦3,000,000, depending on the scale and impact of the proposed project.

Apply Now

The Nigeria National Funding Program is now open, and Nigerian Wikimedians are invited to submit project proposals that support the growth of free knowledge.

This initiative represents an important step toward community-driven funding and stronger local leadership within the Nigerian Wikimedia movement.

