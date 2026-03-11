From Editing Articles to Building Editors: Our Journey with the Newbie Community Engagement Program

When I first joined the Wikimedia movement, I thought impact meant publishing articles. Today, I measure impact differently. Impact is when a first-time editor confidently clicks “Publish changes” without fear. Impact is when a new editor says, “I didn’t know I could contribute to global open knowledge”. Impact is when retention becomes more important than numbers.

Through Africa Wiki Women, we launched the Newbie Community Engagement Program, a structured six-month mentorship initiative designed not just to recruit editors, but to retain and nurture them.

Why We Started

In many Wikimedia spaces, we celebrate edit-a-thons. We track article counts. We report metrics. But after the excitement fades, many beginners quietly disappear. We asked ourselves, “What if we built a support system after the edit-a-thon?“

That question conceptualizes monthly meetups, guided sandbox practice sessions, policy breakdown classes, and small accountability groups. We focused on simplifying core principles, Neutral Point of View, Verifiability, and Reliable Sources, while creating a safe space for questions. What started as orientation sessions gradually evolved into a learning community. So far, we have made use of tools such as: WhatsApp for passive learning, Event metapage, A survey form, and Dashboard, which we use to track entry profile and contributions of the newbies. We pegged our monthly edit-a-thon to be every last Saturday of the month for 6months cohort-based. This is to help us track knowledge metrics and tailor mentorship accordingly.

Our first meetup in January and first edit-a-thon in February, had up to 50 participants altogether.

Gallery of participants

Meet some of the Contributors Keeping the Momentum Alive

The true success of this program is best told by those who are experiencing it. Here are a few voices:

Vivian Amalachukwu, a student and newbie: (User:Vivian Amalachukwu)

“I am motivated to continue editing Wikimedia projects by the joy of seeing the impact of my contributions and improving access to knowledge. I am passionate about closing content gaps in my language Wikipedia to better serve my community. I also value the connections I build with other editors, the support of dedicated mentors, and the opportunity to continuously develop my editing and technical skills. Together, these factors keep me inspired to keep contributing.“

Princewill-Ukot Eseoghene Cynthia, a newbie (User:Esewhyte)

“I’m motivated to keep editing Wikimedia projects because each contribution strengthens the accuracy, accessibility, and richness of the information people rely on every day. Each time I improve an article, add a citation, or create an infobox, I know I’m helping someone somewhere learn more easily, whether it’s a student, a researcher, or just a curious reader. What keeps me going is the sense of community and shared responsibility: thousands of people from different backgrounds working together to document history, culture, and human achievement.“

Adeola Alabi, a journalist and newbie: (User:Aloedilla)

“The opportunity to learn while contributing is a great motivation for me. Editing Wikimedia projects invariably develops me intellectually. Every time I edit an article, I feel that I am part of something bigger than myself because it feels like I am helping to build a reliable source of information that people can trust.“

Wah Vanessa, a first-time editor: (User:Essa237)

“Volunteering has always been important to me but for some time I slowed down on my passion for impact work, but Wikimedia brought that spark back. It gave me a space to grow in open source, to find opportunities, and to contribute in my own small way. There is something deeply fulfilling about using your skills not just to earn money, but to help fill the world’s vast bank of information.”

What Changed for Me as a Leader

Before this program, I saw myself as a community member, contributor or maybe a trainer in some cases; Now, I see myself as a community architect. I realized that retention requires emotional intelligence and patience. Community building requires systems and consistency.

Designing structured lesson notes, facilitating discussions, moderating live sessions, and following up individually helped me to grow beyond monitoring just editing skills. It strengthened my leadership capacity within the movement and deepened my commitment to knowledge equity, especially for African women in underrepresented fields’ which is the rationale behind the existence of the Africa Wiki Women community in knowledge preservation.

Challenges and Lessons We Are Learning

Like many Wikimedia communities, we encountered familiar challenges, from unstable internet connections and busy schedules to confusion around Wikipedia’s policies. At times, participation fluctuated, and this reminds us that retaining new editors requires patience, mentorship, and continuous encouragement. We are also learning that:

New editors need structure, not just inspiration. Community check-ins reduce drop-offs. Acknowledging small wins build long-term contributors. Representation motivates participation. This means that closing the gender gap on Wikipedia is not only about adding biographies, but also about equipping editors with digital confidence and leadership skills.

Looking Ahead

The Wikimedia movement thrives because volunteers believe that knowledge should be free. But communities thrive because people feel seen. From editing articles to building editors, this journey has reminded me that sustainable impact in the Wikimedia ecosystem is not measured only in bytes added, but in confidence built. Every experienced Wikimedian was once a confused newbie, and the future of our movement depends on how we welcome them. Retention is intentional.

About the Author

Airat Abdul Rahmon is a Nigerian Broadcaster, Wikimedian, Ambassador and Community Engagement Lead in the Africa Wiki Women Community. She is actively involved in Open Knowledge Advocacy, Capacity Building, and newcomer support within the Wikimedia movement. Her work within the movement centers on creating supportive pathways that empower new contributors, especially women, to find confidence, purpose, and long-term engagement in the Wiki ecosystem.

