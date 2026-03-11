Language Diversity Hub Webinar: Introduction to Pywikibot for Language Communities

Introduction to Pywikibot for Language Communities

The Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub is organizing an upcoming webinar titled “Introduction to Pywikibot for Language Communities.” This session aims to support language communities that are interested in using automation to strengthen their Wikimedia projects.

Learn more and register here: w.wiki/JDtx

Wikimedia tools like the Pywikibot play an important role in helping communities manage repetitive tasks, improve content quality, and scale their contributions more efficiently. a Python-based framework that allows users to automate editing and maintenance tasks across Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia and Wiktionary.

What you will learn

What Pywikibot is and how it works

How bots can help improve the quality of content on Wikimedia projects

Practical examples of automating tasks across Wikimedia platforms

Opportunities to strengthen technical capacity within language communities

The session is part of the broader work of the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub, which focuses on supporting indigenous, minority, and under-resourced language communities to contribute knowledge to Wikimedia projects and expand linguistic diversity online.

Learn more and register

This session is open to contributors and community members who are interested in learning more about how they can use Wikimedia bots, such as Pywikibot, to clean and maintain quality content on their language wikis.

Learn more and register here: w.wiki/JDtx

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation