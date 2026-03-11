Movement events on the move: Diff event calendar transitions to Meta-Wiki

#REDIRECT [[m:Special:AllEvents]]

If you’ve been reading the articles published here on Diff for any length of time, you know that there are constantly new and interesting events happening around the movement and across the world. We want to better highlight those events and support the work volunteers are doing. As such we are shutting down the event calendar here on Diff and pointing people to the Collaboration list on-wiki.

About five years ago we had the idea to have an event calendar here on Diff. There really wasn’t a centralized – or as centralized as anything can be in the movement – location for events. We put something together with off-the-shelf WordPress plugins and for the last few years it has worked pretty well. Event organizers have published over 560 events in that time!

In the interim the Connection team at the Wikimedia Foundation has been doing some amazing work to bring the Event Center suite of tools to Wikimedia wikis. This toolkit’s first release brought event listings and registration to the wikis. With search, cross-wiki listing, and tools for event organizers – like messaging event registrants.

And well, frankly they’re doing it better than Diff does, or did! So, starting today, the “Calendar” link at the top of Diff will take you to the list of events over on Meta-wiki. This list pulls in all events that are open to all wikis. As of this writing, that’s over 250 events happening throughout 2026!

Nothing else changes here on Diff. You can still login and create posts, but now you’ll want to create your calendar entries on-wiki. The old events have been archived on Meta-wiki, in case you want to take a look back.

On medium wikis and small wikis, you usually need to be an autoconfirmed user to enable Event Registration on a wiki page. For larger wikis, you’ll need to request to be added to the Event Organizer user group. Meta-wiki has a page for requesting the right and there’s a list of other wikis processes on Wikidata.

To learn more about the Event Center tool head on over to MediaWiki.org for all the details. There’s documentation and instruction videos available to help. Thank you to everyone who’s added an event to the calendar here on Diff. Now we’ll see you on-wiki for all the latest events!

