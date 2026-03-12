Institutionalizing Digital Editing: The Creation of CODECh in Chile (2026)

Formal incorporation ceremony of the Corporación de Editores Digitales de Chile (CODECh), January 9, 2026.

Photo: Carlos Valdovinos (CC BY 4.0), via Wikimedia Commons.

March 2026

On January 9th, 2026, the Corporación de Editores Digitales de Chile / Chilean Digital Editors Corporation (CODECh) was formally established as a non-profit organization committed to strengthening quality, verifiability, and editorial responsibility across open digital platforms.

While CODECh engages with the broader digital ecosystem, it prioritizes collaboration with Wikimedia projects, supporting rigorous citation practices, neutrality standards, and structured peer review. The organization marks a step toward providing stable, legally grounded support for the production of free knowledge in Chile.

Institutional Framework and Governance

CODECh was created under formally registered statutes, with a certified board and corporate records in accordance with Chilean law. This structure ensures transparent governance and responsible institutional operation, while enabling respectful coexistence and constructive collaboration with other Wikimedia organizations and user groups.

Its establishment reflects a transition from individual editing efforts to an articulated institutional platform capable of coordinating training, systematic content improvement, and academic partnerships within a stable organizational framework.

The creation of CODECh directly strengthens the work of the Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso, recognized and supported by Wikimedia Small Projects (WSP) since mid-2024, by expanding its training capacity and long-term sustainability.

CODECh also contributes to the consolidation of the university course “Humanidades Digitales: el caso de Wikipedia” (Digital Humanities: The Case of Wikipedia), taught since August 2025 at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. The course examines Wikipedia as a case study in digital humanities and open knowledge, combining hands-on editing with academic reflection and training in Wikimedia standards within a higher education setting.

Collaboration and Shared Purpose

CODECh is open to collaboration with individuals, institutions, and other Wikimedia user groups that share a common objective: expanding and improving the quality of free knowledge. The organization was conceived with full legal clarity and with the explicit intention of operating in respectful coexistence within the Wikimedia movement’s diverse organizational landscape.

Looking ahead, CODECh seeks to contribute to a resilient and cooperative Wikimedia ecosystem in Chile and beyond—one where institutional responsibility and community-driven editing reinforce one another.

