WikiLearn News – March 2026

Welcome to the latest edition of WikiLearn News! Here you can find the latest online learning opportunities that can take your editing skills to new heights.

What is WikiLearn?

WikiLearn is the free online learning platform crafted by and for the Wikimedia movement. It offers diverse online courses created by Wikimedia affiliates, organizers, and partner institutions that foster social learning and recognize learners’ achievements. The platform is managed by the Community Development team and it’s available in multiple languages.

What is new this season?

WikiLearn kicked off 2026 with over 4,300 Wikimedians enrolled on the platform! Over 70% of our learners have been editors for more than five years. We think this is a remarkable sign of how deeply lifelong learning is woven into this community. The variety of learning offerings is constantly evolving thanks to course creators from all corners of the Wikimedia movement – this is what keeps new learners coming to the platform.

WikiLearn supports two main instruction formats:

Fully self-directed courses, like the Introduction to Wikipedia and the OpenRefine for Wikimedia Commons (also available in Spanish and German) courses, which learners can take at any time.

courses, like the Introduction to Wikipedia and the OpenRefine for Wikimedia Commons (also available in Spanish and German) courses, which learners can take at any time. Instructor-led experiences, which welcome specific cohorts and can support the launch of regional campaigns. Affiliates like Wikimedia Chile, Wikiesfera, and Wikimedia Sweden have used this format to onboard new editors, prepare participants for contests, and expand country-wide training efforts.

We love working closely with course creators throughout their learning design journey! Every new project is an opportunity to improve the processes, resources, and experiences available through WikiLearn in service of the movement.

Three online courses you can take today

Have you browsed the WikiLearn catalog lately? Here are three courses worth exploring this season:

Speaker Series: Preparing for a Wikimedia event? This course offers guidance and resources to help you craft a compelling presentation. Learn from expert facilitators across the movement how to engage your audience and communicate the positive impact of your work.

Intellectual Property and Creative Commons Licenses: From the French-language side of WikiLearn, Florence Devouard presents a thorough introduction to IP and Creative Commons for the Wikimedia movement, including a dedicated section on its intersection with LLMs and AI.

The Changemaker’s Toolkit: Developed by Wikimedia UK, this course strengthens campaigning and change-making skills, and gives Wikimedians practical tools to plan their initiatives with more confidence. It’s a great fit for anyone organizing their first event, campaign, or outreach effort and aiming for maximum impact.

Make the most of WikiLearn

Find more opportunities for you and your community to take advantage of WikiLearn:

Looking for learning opportunities? Browse the Catalog to find open self-paced courses, you only need a Wikipedia account to enroll!

Browse the Catalog to find open self-paced courses, you only need a Wikipedia account to enroll! Want to scale your training offerings? If you’re an experienced organizer or part of a Wikimedia affiliate interested in hosting a course on the platform, use this short form to send your proposal.

If you’re an experienced organizer or part of a Wikimedia affiliate interested in hosting a course on the platform, use this short form to send your proposal. Wish a course existed in a different language? You can also help make courses available in new languages! If you’re interested in translating any existing courses on WikiLearn, don’t hesitate to reach out to the team.

We’re always happy to hear from you! If you have any further feedback about your experience on WikiLearn or would like your learning story to be featured in a next edition of this newsletter, do send us a message via comdevteam@wikimedia.org

📣 Stay tuned for the next edition of WikiLearn News coming in a few months!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation