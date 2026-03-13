AWW Voices Podcast Episode #10— Showing Up When Life Is Full

When life is full

Life can be likened to the game of juggling. It’s a delicate mix of a full-time job, academic goals, emotional challenges, social life, and, for some, family responsibilities. Unlike the game, where professionals perform with ease, life is a constant learning process where every day brings a new lesson.

When life feels full, showing up can feel impossible. How do you keep going? Oluwapelumi Aina, host of the AWW Voices Podcast, explored this question in the 10th episode on ‘Showing up when life is full’, a topic that resonates deeply with women in the Wikimedia community.

Rebecca Jeannette Nyinawumuntu: A Woman Who Shows Up

Rebecca Jeannette Nyinawumuntu from Rwanda shared words of encouragement for women juggling multiple responsibilities like hers.

Rebecca is the co-founder of Wikimedia Rwanda, founder of Ecomappers/OSM Rwanda, managing director of CX Touchpoints Rwanda, a community leader, environmental advocate, mother of three, and a wife. Despite wearing all these hats, she still shows up, and she shared her tips on how she manages it all.

What Balance Looks Like

“To me, balance is not about doing everything, but choosing to do what matters without losing yourself,” says Rebecca.

Balancing is not about perfection or trying to do everything at once. It’s about planning, prioritizing, and showing up consistently. When your plate is full, know what truly matters and schedule your tasks accordingly. By approaching life this way, juggling becomes progress instead of fatigue.

Rebecca also reminds us that juggling is a sign of strength, a quality deeply embedded in African women.

Resting as a Form of Contribution

Contributing to Wikipedia, or any meaningful work, requires a calm and clear mind, capable of thinking creatively and critically.

“Slowing down is also a sign of strength because this is the only time you can reflect on your future, your impact, and who you are as a person,” Rebecca explains.

This pause is crucial. It allows you to process life’s challenges, celebrate wins, learn from losses, and re-strategize for what comes next. Resting is not giving up; it’s preparing to show up stronger.

Practical Support Women Need

According to Rebecca, the most valuable support for a woman balancing multiple roles is attention and understanding.

“Women need someone who sees their reality, people willing to support and appreciate the small things we do at a time,” she says.

A Message to Young Women

As a parting message, Rebecca reminded young women that the power lies within them. She urged them to trust their efforts, be authentic, and stay committed to what they believe in. Validation from others is not required.

This episode serves as a reminder that women don’t have to do it all at once. Consistency, intentionality, and grace are the keys. Showing up should reward you, not punish you, so do it with confidence, queen.

