Celebrating Contributions to Open Knowledge: WMGH Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards 2025 

Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards, organised by the Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH), celebrate individuals, groups, and initiatives that have made remarkable contributions to the Wikimedia movement in Ghana throughout the year.

Since its inception in 2024, the awards have provided a platform where contributors feel valued and celebrated for their contributions, leadership, and community support.

This year, ten outstanding winners were recognized across seven award categories. Three new categories were also introduced: Ghanaian Language Wikipedia of the Year, created to celebrate wikis that have graduated from the incubator or demonstrated evident improvement; Most Impactful Node; and Honorary Mentions of Node Leads, both recognizing contributors who have have strengthened collaboration and editor support significantly within their regions.

The awards were fully open to the Ghanaian Wikimedia Community, giving members the opportunity to nominate peers and vote based on their real contributions and impact.

The Awards Ceremony

The 2026 awards ceremony took place virtually on 13 February 2026, from 6 to 7 PM GMT, bringing the community together for an evening of celebration and connection. The event opened with an engaging Virtual Red Carpet session, which spotlighted attendees and allowed them to share the communities they represented and their expectations for the ceremony.

The Virtual Red Carpet Session. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Adding to the excitement, past winners User: Abdul Rauf-Moshie, User: Berikisu Ibrahim (male and female Newcomer of the Year 2024, respectively), and User: Dnshitobu (Organizer of the Year 2024) announced the new winners, bridging the legacy of past with the achievements of the current year.

Meet our Awardees!

Awardees of the Ghanaian Wikimedia Community Awards 2025: Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Congratulations to all nominees and winners! Your hard work and commitment to open knowledge are what make the Ghanaian Wikimedia community thrive.

We look forward to seeing the community continue to innovate, support one another, and contribute to Wikimedia projects in meaningful and exciting ways in the coming year.

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