Expanding Access to Health Information: Dagbani Health Editors Introduced to MDWiki Platform

On the 21st of February, 2026, a capacity-building workshop was organized for health students and professionals at University for Development Studies, Ghana, to introduce participants to MDWiki, a platform developed to support the work of Wiki Project Med Foundation in sharing reliable medical knowledge globally. The workshop aimed to equip participants with the skills needed to translate evidence-based medical content into the Dagbani language, helping make trusted health information accessible to more people.

The event was held with strong support from the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, whose dedication to promoting open knowledge and local language content continues to strengthen the Wikimedia movement in northern Ghana.

The first session introduced participants to MDWiki and its role in improving access to credible health information. Facilitators guided editors through the structure of the platform and explained how it supports the translation and adaptation of high-quality medical content originally available on Wikipedia. Discussions also highlighted the importance of providing accurate health information in local languages to address knowledge gaps in many communities.

The second session focused on practical translation techniques. Participants learned how to navigate medical articles on MDWiki, identify key medical terminology, and translate complex health concepts into Dagbani while maintaining accuracy and clarity. Emphasis was ,made on the importance of preserving the meaning of medical information, using credible references, and ensuring translations remain understandable for local audiences.

The final session provided hands-on practice, allowing participants to begin translating selected medical articles into Dagbani. Editors worked collaboratively to adapt medical terms, discuss appropriate language choices, and ensure the translated content remained culturally relevant and easy to understand.

By the end of the workshop, participants had gained confidence in using MDWiki, strengthened their understanding of medical translation, and developed practical skills for contributing to the global effort to make reliable health information accessible in more languages. The initiative marks an important step toward improving access to trusted medical knowledge for Dagbani-speaking communities.

Efforts of participants during and after the workshop can be tracked here: AlaafeeWiki Workshop

The organizer, Abdul-Rauf Moshie, expressed sincere appreciation to the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group for their invaluable support in making the workshop successful and for their continued commitment to advancing knowledge equity through language inclusion.

Read more: Abdul-Rauf Moshie, Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, Wiki Project Med,

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