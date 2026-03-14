Wikipedia 25 birthday meetup in Hamburg

The group photo (CC BY 4.0, by Bahnmoeller)

On 17 January 2026, Wikimedians and friends of free knowledge gathered in Hamburg to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wikipedia. Organized by the Iranian Wikimedians User Group, the meetup took place at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg and brought together community members for an afternoon dedicated to Wikipedia and the people who build it.

The event created an opportunity for participants to meet each other in person, exchange ideas, and talk about their experiences contributing to Wikimedia projects. Editors, community organizers, and supporters of open knowledge shared stories about their work on Wikipedia and discussed the role that volunteer communities play in sustaining the platform.

During the gathering, participants watched the official Wikipedia anniversary message and reflected on how the project has evolved over the past twenty-five years. The discussion also touched on the future of Wikimedia projects and the importance of continuing to expand access to free knowledge.

Beyond the formal program, the meetup offered time for informal conversations among attendees. Participants talked about local Wikimedia initiatives, ongoing collaborations, and ideas for future community activities.

To mark the occasion, a Wikipedia-themed birthday cake was shared among the participants. The moment was captured in group photos, adding a celebratory touch to the gathering.

The meetup also brought together participants who had travelled from other cities across Germany, reflecting the diverse nature of the Wikimedia movement. Contributors from a range of language communities took part in the celebration, including members of the German, Persian, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Azerbaijani, Italian, Ukrainian, and Yiddish communities.

The meetup in Hamburg highlighted how Wikipedia’s anniversary is celebrated not only online but also through local community events. Bringing contributors together in person strengthens the connections that sustain Wikimedia’s global community and its shared mission of making knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

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