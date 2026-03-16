Call for Applications: Language Diversity Hub Microgrants Program 2026

The Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub (LDH) has opened applications for the LDH Microgrants Program, designed to support community-led initiatives that strengthen language diversity across Wikimedia projects.

The program provides small grants (up to $500) to support activities such as workshops, edit-a-thons, community outreach, and other initiatives that help grow emerging language communities.

Eligible Communities

The microgrants are open to language communities currently participating in the LDH Mentorship Program:

Tibetan (bo), Runyankore (nyn), Fante (fat), Nupe (nup), Kinyarwanda (rw), Songhay (son), Mandinka, Bauolé (bci), Rinconada (Bikol Rinconada / bto), Maya Yucatec (yua), Náhuat (El Salvador), Bono/Abron (abr), and Fulfulde (ff).

Learn more and apply: https://w.wiki/JERb

Application Deadline: On rolling basis

We encourage contributors from these communities to apply and share ideas that support the growth of their Wikimedia language projects.

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