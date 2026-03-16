Jollof and Knowledge: Wikimedia Ghana User Group Celebrates Wikipedia 25!

WMGH Wikipedia 25 Jollof Party. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) held its second nationwide Jollof party on 17 January 2026 to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. The Wikipedia 25 Jollof Party took place across eight Wikimedia Ghana User Group regional nodes, bringing together active editors from across the country for food, fun, and community.

In Ghana and across West Africa, Jollof rice is a popular dish, known for bringing people together. It is enjoyed from weddings and birthdays to funerals and other social gatherings. So central is it to celebrations that there is a common saying, “A party without Jollof is just a meeting”. Choosing Jollof as the centerpiece of our event was intentional, reflecting the essence of community and collaboration that defines the Wikimedia movement.

Celebrations were hosted at various venues in Ashanti, Northern, Western, Greater Accra, Upper East, Central, Eastern, and Western-North regions of Ghana. Participants shared stories, engaged in discussions about local content gaps online, took part in games and Wikipedia trivia, and reflected on their personal editing journeys.

The celebration also included the distribution of WMGH Wikipedia 25 souvenirs, including t-shirts and tote bags, offering a tangible reminder of the milestone.

Members of the Upper East Node at the Wikipedia 25 Jollof Party with their souvenirs. Image by: Agana Blaise, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Blanche Efua Pentsiwa Davis (User: Blanche Micah-Davis), Central region Node lead, noted that the event fostered strong engagement and a sense of connection with the global Wikimedia community. Clifford Sarpong (User: Cliffysarp) Eastern region Node lead, also said the gathering made participants feel motivated and appreciated for their contributions and expressed hope for celebrating many more Wikipedia birthdays in the future.

The event successfully moved the community beyond digital edits to a vibrant gathering celebrating 25 years of Wikipedia and the people that keep it thriving. Participants had the chance to meet new editors, strengthen existing connections, and enjoy a relaxed, joyful atmosphere. Many left the celebration with renewed motivation to contribute to Wikipedia.

Members of the Accra Node at the Wikipedia 25 Jollof Party. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Wikipedia 25 Jollof Party reminded Ghanaian editors that behind every article edit, is a community of volunteers connecting over knowledge, culture, and a shared passion for making information freely available to the world.

Regional nodes are local groups that coordinate events, connect members, and support editor contributions, reflecting the strength and diversity of Ghana’s Wikimedia community.

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