Africa Women and Wikipedia @25

Episode #9 African Women and Wikipedia @25

To celebrate 25 years of Wikipedia, the Africa Wiki Women Podcast launched its first episode of 2026, hosted by Oluwapelumi Aina, bringing together African women Wikimedians from across the continent to reflect on their journeys within the Wikimedia movement. Episode #9 African Women and Wikipedia @25 features five inspiring women; Juliet Acom (Uganda), Menna Khaled (Egypt), Lorato Kopolo (Botswana), Maureen LD Owusu-Addae (Ghana), and Fatimah Bello Oyenihun (Nigeria), who share how Wikipedia has shaped their personal and professional growth and how they, in turn, give back to their communities. This episode celebrates Wikipedia and the impactful contributions of African women in shaping knowledge globally.

African women and Wikipedia@25 Podcast flyer

Sharing Knowledge and Amplifying Women’s Voices

Juliet Acom from Uganda shared her passion for advocacy and knowledge sharing, working on issues affecting women. Through Wikipedia, she helps spread reliable information on topics like health practices, and combating misinformation.

Juliet emphasized that women’s voices should be visible and felt online, encouraging participation as a way to exercise digital and human rights, exchange knowledge, gain global exposure, and make a tangible impact on education.

A Platform for Expression and Cultural Representation

Menna Khaled from Egypt sees Wikipedia as a powerful portal for expression. By contributing to topics she is knowledgeable about, she helps reduce misrepresentation and fill gaps in language, culture, and history.

Through workshops, contests, and editatons, Menna encourages women to contribute so their stories are told authentically. Wikipedia, she notes, is not just a platform, it is a mirror of culture, history, and new opportunities, where contributors can build skills and explore global perspectives.

Learning, Research, and Skill Development

For Lorato Kopolo from Botswana, Wikipedia has been a consistent companion for learning and research. She appreciates its wide accessibility and the wealth of secondary sources that inspire her academic and personal curiosity.

Lorato also highlighted how contributing has helped her develop editorial, translation, and writing skills through projects like Wikiquote. Wikipedia allows women to gain visibility, engage with different projects, and learn from diverse cultures, while sharing their expertise with the world.

Contributing to Open Knowledge

Fatimah Bello Oyenihun from Nigeria shared how Wikimedia projects provide avenues to contribute not only to Wikipedia articles but also to Wikimedia Commons, ensuring that African stories and images reach global audiences.

She emphasized collaboration, showing how contributions can be powerful and far-reaching, benefiting both local and international communities.

Reclaiming Narratives for Future Generations

Maureen LD Owusu-Addae from Ghana advocates for digital rights and the importance of documenting underrepresented stories.

She encouraged contributors to share their knowledge and experiences, helping preserve African histories for future generations. Her message was clear: every story matters, and Wikipedia is a space where these stories can live and inspire.

Key Takeaways

This episode was a celebration and a reflection. Listeners can take away:

Visibility matters: Women’s voices contribute to a more balanced, inclusive online knowledge ecosystem.



Women’s voices contribute to a more balanced, inclusive online knowledge ecosystem. Knowledge is power: Contributing to Wikipedia is an opportunity to combat misinformation, educate, and amplify important narratives.



Contributing to Wikipedia is an opportunity to combat misinformation, educate, and amplify important narratives. Skill development is ongoing: Participation improves research, writing, editorial, and digital skills.



Participation improves research, writing, editorial, and digital skills. Community and collaboration: Wikimedia is a space for connecting with diverse contributors and building global networks.



Wikimedia is a space for connecting with diverse contributors and building global networks. Impact is collective: Each contribution adds value and helps preserve stories, culture, and history for future generations.

Conclusion

As Wikipedia celebrates 25 years, the voices of these African women reflect its profound impact: a platform that empowers, connects, and amplifies. Their journeys remind us that every contribution, big or small, shapes the knowledge we share with the world.

This episode is an invitation to more women across Africa to join the movement, share their stories, and help create a richer, more inclusive digital knowledge landscape.

Register to become an AWW member and follow us on LinkedIn, Spotify, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to stay updated on our activities and join the next session to continue your Wikimedia journey.

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