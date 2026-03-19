Celebrating International Women’s Day in Azerbaijan

Participants during training

On March 14, within the framework of the CEE Women Campaign 2026 and in celebration of International Women’s Day, an educational Wikipedia training session was organized for women by the Azerbaijani Wikimedians User Group.

The training was led by Aida Aslanova, Deputy chair of the Azerbaijani Wikimedians User Group. The main goal of the event was to encourage greater participation of women in open knowledge platforms, contribute to closing the gender gap on Wikipedia, and strengthen participants’ practical editing skills.

During the session, participants were introduced to the fundamentals of Wikipedia editing, including creating new articles, improving existing content, adding categories and templates, selecting reliable sources, and properly citing references. The training was conducted in an interactive format, allowing attendees to combine theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience by working directly on real Wikipedia articles.

Participants during editing session Deputy chair Aida Aslanova

At the end of the event, participants were provided with recommendations on how to continue their journey as volunteer contributors to Wikipedia. Certificates were also awarded in recognition of their participation in the training. Participants were also presented with small gifts in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Group photo

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