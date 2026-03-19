Namukku Othukoodam: Scholarships Now Open for WikiConference India 2026

Chinese fishing nets (Cheena vala), Kerala, India by Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0

We are excited to announce that travel scholarship applications are now open for WikiConference India 2026, taking place from 4th to 6th September 2026 in Kochi, Kerala.

WikiConference India 2026 (WCI 2026) will bring together Wikimedians from across India and South Asia to reflect, collaborate, and collectively strengthen our communities. In alignment with the Wikimedia 2030 vision of knowledge equity and inclusive participation, the conference aims to create space for regional voices, emerging leaders, and diverse language communities.

To support broad and meaningful participation, a limited number of travel scholarships are available.

What does scholarship cover?

The total number of scholarships for this year is 120, which breaks down into: 90/91 – Domestic scholars, 24 – Regional, and 5 – International scholars.

Domestic Category: 70/71 seats for Wikimedians who will be travelling within India but will need air transport + 20 seats for Wikimedians who will be traveling within India, but are within 11 hours of on-ground journey routes by train or bus. Regional Category: 24 seats for Wikimedians who will be travelling from outside India International Category: 5 seats for active Wikimedians who are Indians living abroad

Selected scholarship recipients will receive support for:

Round-trip travel (domestic or international, as applicable)

Accommodation during the conference

Visa costs (if required)

Travel medical insurance

Registration

Meals during the conference days

“Scholarships are competitive and awarded based on eligibility and alignment with conference goals.”

Who should apply?

We encourage applications from contributors who:

Have an active contribution history on Wikimedia projects in the past 30 months / 2.5 years till 1st March 2026 (Either on content or technical projects or both), with no ongoing project ban on Wikimedia Projects.

(Either on content or technical projects or both), with no ongoing project ban on Wikimedia Projects. Are engaged in community organizing, outreach, partnerships, training, or capacity building.

Led global or local campaigns, new initiatives, community programs, training workshops, etc.

Demonstrate how attending WCI 2026 will benefit their local or language community and its relevance to their work.

We strongly encourage women, gender-diverse contributors, and participants from underrepresented regions and language communities to apply.

Key dates

Application Deadline: 15th April 2026 midnight

15th April 2026 midnight Results Announced: Last week of May 2026

Last week of May 2026 Conference dates: 4th – 6th September 2026

Please ensure your application is complete and submitted before the deadline.

How to apply

Complete the scholarship application form here: 👉 [here]

We invite you to join us in Kochi to build connections across regions, deepen collaboration, and move forward together toward a more equitable Wikimedia future.

Let us come together and make the 4th iteration of the Wiki Conference India a grand success. 🙂

WikiConference India

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation