Closer, faster, regional – Rapid Funds through the CEE Hub

Starting 1 April 2026, the CEE Hub will begin reviewing, supporting and making funding decisions of the Rapid Fund applications for communities in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). This change is part of a cooperative effort with the Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) to bring funding closer to communities while maintaining the overall Rapid Funds program.

Over the years, contributors have applied for Rapid Funds directly through the Wikimedia Foundation. While this system has supported many projects worldwide, it has sometimes felt distant and less tailored to regional contexts. By working together with WMF, the CEE Hub aims to provide guidance and support that is more accessible, timely, and relevant to local realities, without changing the overall structure of the program, which is the overall goal of the CEE Hub from the very beginning.

How the renewed process will work

With this new setup, the CEE Hub becomes the first point of contact for applicants and the primary reviewer and approver in its region. The goal is to provide closer guidance and support throughout the application process. Applications will continue to be submitted through WMF’s Grantee Portal (Fluxx) platform, and the Wikimedia Foundation will remain responsible for contracts and fund transfers. The Foundation will continue to complete final approvals based on legal requirements, but this will not be associated with additional evaluation beyond eligibility and the CEE Hub’s own review and decisions. We believe that our collaboration will make the process an even better experience for all applicants.

We would like to encourage all applicants to begin by consulting with the CEE Hub Grant Specialist before submitting an application. This consultation is voluntary, but it will help ensure that the project is structured ideally, to fine-tune its objectives, and assist applicants in preparing their applications, ensuring a smooth process throughout. It also ensures that the Hub can better understand the context of each project, complementing WMF’s global perspective.

The application form has been adjusted to better reflect the types of activities and challenges common in Central and Eastern Europe, while the review process is now supported regionally by the CEE Hub. This collaboration allows applicants to receive feedback and guidance more quickly. Funding remains open year-round with no fixed deadlines, although transfers may be slower during certain periods, particularly in June and December. Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications in advance to avoid delays.

Rapid Funds Q&A sessions

To help communities understand the renewed process and answer questions, we are organizing two online Q&A sessions. Both sessions cover the same information and are offered on two dates for better accessibility:

Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 17:00 CEST (UTC +2; register here)

Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 19:00 CEST (UTC +2; register here)

These sessions are an opportunity to ask questions, clarify doubts, and get guidance on preparing Rapid Funds applications.

Moving forward together

2026 will be a transition period as we refine this new approach. Some aspects of the process may require adjustment, and feedback from communities will be important in shaping it. The collaboration with WMF ensures that the program continues to meet global standards while becoming more responsive to local needs and closer to the communities.

This step reflects a broader intention: to make funding feel closer, more personal, and grounded in local realities, while continuing to operate within the framework of WMF’s global program. By providing regional support, we hope it will be easier to ask questions, develop ideas, and move from plans to action.

If you are considering applying for Rapid Funds this year, we invite you to reach out and start the conversation. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit the CEE Hub Rapid Funds Meta page or contact our Grant Specialist, Toni Ristovski, at toni.ristovski@wmceeehub.org.

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