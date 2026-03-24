Welcoming Nataliia Tymkiv to the Wikimedia Endowment Board

The Wikimedia Endowment, a permanent fund created to ensure the long-term financial stability of Wikimedia projects, announces the appointment of Nataliia Tymkiv to its Board of Directors.

Nataliia (User:antanana) was appointed at the January 2026 Wikimedia Endowment Board meeting and will fill one of the three board seats reserved for members of the Wikimedia community, alongside existing Directors Phoebe Ayers and Patricio Lorente. She brings a deep and longstanding commitment to the mission and extensive experience in governance, financial stewardship, and community leadership, which will help guide the Wikimedia Endowment’s strategic direction and ensure the Wikimedia movement remains resilient and thriving well into the future.

Nataliia Tymkiv

Nataliia concluded her term on the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees in December 2025, where she served in multiple leadership roles, including as Chair of the Board. Her tenure was marked by a strong focus on governance and accountability, as well as close engagement with Wikimedia communities and affiliates around the world.

Nataliia has been an active Wikimedia contributor since 2011, beginning on Ukrainian Wikipedia where she also became an administrator. She joined the board of Wikimedia Ukraine in 2012 as Treasurer, where she helped establish the chapter’s financial systems, reporting practices, and grantmaking processes. She also served as volunteer Executive Director and later returned to board leadership, supporting organizational growth, staff development, and strong relationships with donors, partners, and community members.

In her professional capacity, Nataliia served as Financial Director of the Centre for Democracy and Rule of Law, a Ukrainian nonprofit focused on media policy and human rights, where she has held leadership roles in executive and financial management. After she stepped down from that role to concentrate on her family, Nataliia started serving on the Centre’s Supervisory Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nataliia to the Wikimedia Endowment Board. Nataliia brings an extraordinary depth of experience from across the Wikimedia movement, along with a strong track record of governance and financial stewardship. Her perspective as a longtime community member and trustee will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Endowment and support the long-term sustainability of free knowledge.” – Lisa Seitz Gruwell, Wikimedia Endowment President

About the Wikimedia Endowment

The Wikimedia Endowment is a U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization (Tax ID: 87-3024488) providing a permanent safekeeping fund, supporting the long-term sustainability of Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia. Established in 2016, the Endowment ensures that free knowledge remains available to everyone, everywhere, for generations to come. To learn more, please visit www.wikimediaendowment.org.

The Wikimedia Endowment Board provides governance, strategic direction, and stewardship of the Endowment’s assets. Board members bring expertise across philanthropy, finance, governance, and community service, and help secure the future of the Wikimedia movement through fundraising leadership and fiduciary oversight. Wikimedia Endowment Board members are selected based on active involvement in philanthropic endeavors, prior nonprofit board experience, fundraising and investment expertise, and a strong commitment to the Wikimedia Foundation’s mission. The Wikimedia Endowment Board consists of Endowment donors and Wikimedia community members. All serve as volunteers.

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