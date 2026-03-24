Wikitech Student Developers, Kumasi Holds a Two-Day GSoC Training at KNUST

The premise was simple. Take students from “I have heard of GSoC” to “I have a Wiki account, I understand what is expected, and I know where to start” before the application window closes. Do it in two days. Do it on campus.

On March 14 and 15, 2026, Wikitech Student Developers, Kumasi hosted its first Google Summer of Code workshop at the College of Science, KNUST, Kumasi. A mix of returning members and new students showed up across both days, and by the end of it the room looked noticeably different from how it started.

Understanding the Landscape

The first day was about building an honest picture of what GSoC involves. Not the surface version, but the real one: what Wikimedia expects from applicants specifically, why the application process begins well before the official window opens, and what the difference looks like between a proposal that gets accepted and one that does not.

A common misconception among first-time applicants is that the proposal is the main event. It is not. What mentors look at first is your activity on Phabricator and your contribution record. The workshop addressed that directly.

Every participant left day one with a live Wikimedia developer account and a working understanding of Phabricator, tasks, microtasks, and how to engage with the community in the right channels.

Getting Practical

The second day went deeper into tooling. We brought in a GitHub Streak lead from campus to walk members through GitHub practically, covering repositories, version control, and what consistent contribution activity actually communicates to someone reading your profile. That session connected the dots for a lot of people in the room.

The Claude Builder Club KNUST collaboration added another dimension with Claude Pro activation and walkthrough on the benefits and tools that our members could leverage. Participants were guided through accessing Khaya AI API portal and toured the Khaya AI Studio, a session run by one of our own leads who is al with the Khaya AI team. The result was something useful: students moving between the Wikimedia developer environment and live AI API stacks in the same afternoon, with credentials and solid walkthroughs.

New Members, New Ground

The workshop also served as a live onboarding for new members. Students who had been aware of the community but never formally engaged came in, got set up, and left with enough context to contribute. That was not the plan going in, but it ended up being one of the more valuable outcomes of the two days.

What Comes Next

The GSoC application deadline is March 31. We will be watching how our members move from here and will share outcomes with the wider community in the weeks ahead.

If you are a Wikimedia developer or mentor interested in supporting students from our chapters on GSoC or Outreachy, we would be glad to connect. Reach us at wikitech.knust@gmail.com.

Wikitech Student Developers, Kumasi is an initiative of the Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA) and the Africa Wikimedia Technical Community (AWMT), building technical Wikimedia contributors from African university campuses. Active chapters at KNUST, University of Ghana, Central University, and UDS. More at mediawiki.org/wiki/Wikitech_Student_Developers,_Kumasi

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