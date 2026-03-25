Twenty-Five Years of Free Knowledge: Wiki Palestine Celebrates a Quarter Century of Wikipedia

On January 15, 2026, Wikipedia marked its 25th anniversary, completing a quarter century of an extraordinary journey that has demonstrated how open collaboration can build free, accessible knowledge for everyone. This milestone became a global celebration joined by communities across the Wikimedia movement, reaffirming the shared values on which these projects were founded: openness, collaboration, and unrestricted access to knowledge.

Two days after the official anniversary, on 17 January 2026, Wiki Palestine organized a special event that combined knowledge-building with community celebration. The in-person gathering brought together contributors and supporters of free knowledge in an interactive space designed to strengthen connections within the local Wikimedia community, exchange experiences, and foster new collaborations.

A Program Blending Knowledge and Celebration

The event featured two complementary components:

An editing activity focused on creating and improving articles about Wikipedia itself, its history, its projects, and its community.



An in-person celebration that included participant introductions and a presentation highlighting Wikimedia projects in general, with special emphasis on Wikipedia’s development over the years.



The occasion also included a symbolic touch: participants shared a birthday cake dedicated to the anniversary, reflecting the community spirit and collective appreciation for this unique knowledge project.

Tangible Impact in Numbers

The editing activity produced notable results: around twenty participants created 25 new articles on Arabic Wikipedia related to Wikimedia projects, totaling approximately 255,000 bytes of content. Though modest in scale, these numbers reflect the core philosophy of Wikipedia: significant achievements emerging from small voluntary contributions that accumulate over time.

More Than Just an Encyclopedia

Over twenty-five years, Wikipedia has become more than a website. It stands as a living model of cross-border human collaboration and a testament to the power of organized volunteer work to produce reliable, multilingual, and multicultural knowledge. The Wikimedia Foundation has supported this journey by providing the technical infrastructure and community environment that enable volunteers to contribute and share knowledge freely.

An Open Invitation to Participate

This event reflects Wiki Palestine’s ongoing efforts to highlight Wikipedia’s impact and strengthen community engagement in free-knowledge projects. As these initiatives continue to grow, the invitation remains open to anyone who wishes to contribute—because Wikipedia, at its core, is not just a platform to read, but a project continuously built by its users.



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation