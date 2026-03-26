Affiliate recognition pause extended until September 2026

The Wikimedia Foundation, and by extension the Affiliations Committee, are extending the pause on new affiliate recognition that started in August 2025, from March 31, 2026, to September 1, 2026. This additional time will allow us both to incorporate the extensive feedback we received into a new model of affiliation with clear guidelines on the purpose, expectations, and support offered to all recognized affiliates. This extension doesn’t affect existing affiliates, who continue under the current agreements.

Since the pause was announced, we have made significant progress through community consultations and AffCom’s work in better understanding the current and future needs of movement organizations. The draft proposal for a Future Affiliate Landscape by the Ecosystem pilot focus group, informed by AffCom’s November 2025 recommendations, highlights the limitations of the current affiliate model and suggests several improvements that we want to incorporate. At the same time, the Global Resource Distribution Committee is working on a refreshed Grantmaking Strategy, and we want to better align the affiliate support guidelines with the funding support guidelines.

This extension gives us the time to complete this work, ensuring that affiliate recognition resumes with clear expectations and a framework to better support the Movement Organizations as they exist today. It also allows us to share a proposal by Wikimania, to gather feedback and improve it before resuming affiliate recognition in September.



Until September 1, 2026:

The Wikimedia Foundation will continue the pause in signing new affiliate agreements.

New affiliate applications will not be reviewed, but we encourage interested groups to reach out to AffCom and share your intentions.

Existing affiliates will continue under their current agreements without interruption.

We recognize that this extension may affect groups preparing to request recognition. We value the work you are already doing and encourage you to continue; your community activities remain just as important. Until the Affiliate Ecosystem is finalized in September and new affiliation applications criteria are established, please follow affiliate governance best practices and the Affiliate Health Criteria. As part of your preparation, we invite you to review the Future Affiliate Landscape proposal and share your feedback there.

Thank you.

Chen Almog

Community Operations Manager, Wikimedia Foundation

This announcement has been also posted on the Wikimedia movement affiliates noticeboard.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation