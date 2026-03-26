Key challenges for a new Grantmaking Strategy

The Global Resource Distribution Committee has identified key challenges faced by the Wikimedia Movement’s grantmaking system. This selection is based on feedback gathered from communities, affiliates, Regional Fund Committees, the Affiliations Committee, the Ecosystem of Wikimedia Organizations pilot, and the Wikimedia Foundation. The document reflects the main themes across these conversations.

With these challenges we are laying the ground for the new Grantmaking Strategy. Which problems could this strategy address? We have started to think about strategic responses to these challenges. We will share them as soon as we have a version ready for review.

This document identifies challenges to focus our work in the new strategy. It is possible that the new strategy will not address all these challenges. Some are more urgent than others, and some are simpler to resolve than others.

From this point, we are focusing our work on three strategic challenges. We have identified two operational challenges as well, that we aim to address once the approach for the strategic challenges is clear.

Strategic challenges

Operational Challenges

The GRDC welcomes ideas on how to address any of these challenges. Please share them on the respective discussion pages.

Wikimedia Tunisia workshop at the Metlaoui Public Library.

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