Introducing the new node at the Volunteer Supporters Network

Robert Obiri

The Volunteer Supporters Network is delighted to announce that we have confirmed Robert Obiri from Wikimedia Ghana User Group as the new node for the VSN Hub Pilot.

As part of the Hub pilot, the Volunteer Supporters Network committed to adding a new node to the VSN Management team. The VSN community will remember that we put a call out in December 2025, and we held interviews with shortlisted candidates in February 2026.

As with other members of the Management team, this work is funded through the grant given to us by the Hubs fund. The VSN does not have a Hub coordinator (or similar role) as we chose to explore a slightly different model where the management team could take on VSN work as part of their existing Affiliate roles. Our interest here is to explore if this is beneficial in deeply rooting the work of the Hub in the immediate experience of those who work to support volunteers within the movement.

Strengthening connections

Here is what Robert had to say:

“My name is Robert Obiri, a Wikimedian and volunteer with the Wikimedia Ghana User Group since 2019. I am excited to be joining the Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN) Hub pilot as the Project Lead, an initiative that aims to strengthen connections between Wikimedians who support volunteers across the Wikimedia movement.”

“I look forward to contributing to the expansion of the network’s reach and bringing more diverse perspectives into conversations about supporting volunteers across the movement. Joining the VSN Hub pilot is an opportunity to connect with other volunteer supporters globally, share experiences from community work in Africa, and learn from peers across the movement. I look forward to collaborating with members of the Volunteer Supporters Network and contributing to building stronger, more resilient volunteer communities across the Wikimedia movement.”

We are very excited to be working with Robert, who will bring his experience as a Community Manager and Programme Manager to our work. He also has extensive experience in regional networking, and a good understanding of the wider Wikimedia movement. Along with Vic Sfriso and Sara Thomas, Robert will be working on the following items:

Helping to organise regular knowledge sharing or peer-to-peer learning meetings in line with the VSN model

Outreach activities to increase membership of the VSN

Contributing to the development and sourcing of new learning resources to be shared through the VSN and its partners

Contributing to the development and maintenance of VSN partnerships

Attending and taking part in the annual meeting of the VSN

Attending regular meetings, including VSN Management (1 per month), with the Hubs team (1 per month), and with the Advisory group (1 every 2 months)

Representing the VSN at any appropriate events

Contributing toward reporting and metrics

Thank you so much for joining us Robert!

Find out more about the Volunteer Supporters Network, our work and the Hub Pilot.

TitiNicola, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

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