Bringing Ukrainian culture to the world: Sixth Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month on Wikipedia begins!

From 1 to 30 April, Wikimedia Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Institute and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is holding the annual international campaign Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month on Wikipedia. The initiative aims to promote knowledge about Ukrainian culture abroad by creating and improving Wikipedia articles in multiple languages. This year marks the sixth edition of the campaign, which will focus on contemporary culture, making today’s artistic voices and practices more visible to international audiences.



Wikipedia is one of the most widely used sources of information in the world, shaping how countries and their cultures are understood. For many years, Ukrainian culture has been underrepresented on the platform, and its heritage has often been presented through Russian narratives or misattributed to Russian culture. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has brought increased global attention to Ukraine’s cultural heritage, while also creating a demand for reliable information available in multiple languages. By creating new articles and improving existing ones, participants in the campaign not only strengthen the presence of Ukrainian culture in global knowledge sources but also help affirm its distinct identity.

“Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month on Wikipedia is an extremely effective and important initiative that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been implementing in cooperation with the Ukrainian Institute and Wikimedia Ukraine since 2021. Over the past five years, nearly 700 participants from around the world have created more than 8,500 articles about Ukraine, and we continue this important work. This project is about restoring a Ukrainian identity to events, phenomena and figures, and about a comprehensive return to an objective understanding of our history, culture and roots. In the context of Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine, this shared effort carries particular strategic importance. I encourage everyone to take part in this year’s project in April 2026 and to help affirm the truth and restore justice. I would especially like to call on Ukrainian communities abroad to actively contribute to national-language Wikipedia editions in their countries of residence,” says Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

🧩How to participate?



Register on Wikipedia → Choose an article from the suggested list → Write/ translate an article into your language, or improve an existing one according to the platform’s rules → Add your contribution to the contest page and calculate your points → Win prizes and receive a certificate of participation → Become a promoter of truthful knowledge about Ukraine.



The campaign includes a competition component. Participants who create or improve the most articles and achieve the highest scores receive prizes from the organisers. Articles are evaluated according to Wikipedia’s standards, taking into account the quality of the text written in encyclopaedic style, the use of reliable sources, and the completeness of the topic.

“What began as a simple writing contest about Ukrainian culture has, over six years, grown into our largest annual global campaign, engaging audiences from around the world. It has become a bridge to free knowledge and greater awareness of Ukraine. We are grateful to see international interest continue to grow, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure it does not fade,” says Ilya Korniyko, Chairman of the Board of the NGO Wikimedia Ukraine.

More information about the campaign, the list of suggested articles, and participation guidelines are available on the project page: Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy Month 2026

🧩See also highlights and results of the previous year’s UCDM campaign.

#UkraineEverywhere #UCDMonth #UEWikipedia

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